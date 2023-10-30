Halloween 2023: Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Sohum Shah's Tumbbad; 9 spooky films to binge-watch

Halloween 2023 looms close, marking the arrival of the long-awaited spooky season. As it lands on October 31st, excitement abounds as folks prepare to embrace their most eerie personas and partake in lively gatherings. While this year's Halloween is just a day away, let's explore a selection of top Hindi horror films that are sure to send shivers down your spine. Read on for more spine-tingling details!

Top Hindi horror films you can binge over ahead of Halloween 2023

Kaal

Running time: 2 hour 5 minutes

Movie star cast: John Abraham, Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi

Director: Soham Shah

Year of release: 2005

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime



The plot of the film revolves around a group of friends who get trapped in a national park. They later interact with a man named Kaali who helps them guide their way through their journey. However, later one by one, every member of the group dies and it leads to one question - Is Kaali actually helping the group or does he have some dark intentions?

1920

Running time: 2 hour 18 minutes

Movie star cast: Adah Sharma, Rajniesh Duggall

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Year of release: 2008

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The spooky film showcases the life events of Lisa and Arjun Singh Rathod when they move to live in a mansion in Palanpur after breaking ties with Arjun’s family. However, soon after, Lisa suspects something odd about a specific room in the mansion. Later, Arjun discovers that Lisa has become possessed by a seemingly male demon.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Running time: 2 hour 28 minutes

Movie star cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Ameesha Patel

Director: Priyadarshan

Year of release: 2007

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Disney Hotstar

The plot of the film is centered around an NRI and his wife Avni, who decide to stay at his ancestral home, without paying attention to the warning about the existence of ghosts given by his family members. Soon, some bewildering events occur and a psychiatrist is called to unsolve the spine-chilling mystery.

Pari

Running time: 2 hour 14 minutes

Movie Star cast: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Director: Prosit Roy

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The supernatural horror movie showcases how a man attempts to help a woman named Ruksana, who is an abuse victim. Having found her chained up in a hut, Pari depicts the events that further follow.

13B

Running time: 2 hour 24 minutes

Movie star cast: R Madhavan, Neetu Chandra, Sachin Khedekar

Director: Vikram Kumar

Year of release: 2009

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

A man begins to experience some supernatural unexplainable events that occur at his newly purchased apartment. A soap opera begins being telecast exclusively on his television, and depicts the future of his family, leaving the man in a perplexed situation. The movie further unveils that truth about the secret behind the apartment and the connection that it has with the TV show.

Raaz

Running time: 2 hour 31 minutes

Movie star cast: Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Year of release: 2002

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The gripping thriller horror tale is centered around the life of a married couple, Aditya and Sanjana, who decide to go on a trip to Ooty in an attempt to protect their breaking marriage. However, things take a drastic turn when they enter a spooky mansion wherein the spirit of a woman lingers. Does the spirit want vengeance and does Aditya have any relation with the ghost? Watch the movie to find out.

Stree

Running time: 2 hour 8 minutes

Movie star cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Amar Kaushik

Year of release: 2018

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

The movie is set in a small town called Chanderi, where the male population dreads the presence of an evil spirit called ‘Stree’, who abducts them during the night time. Watch the movie to find out who is the ‘Stree’ and what are her intentions?

Krishna Cottage

Running time: 2 hour 4 minutes

Movie star cast: Anita Hassanandani, Isha Koppikar, Hiten Tejwani, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sohail Khan

Director: Santram Varma

Year of release: 2004

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

The movie is centered around a mysterious ‘unfinished’ book written by a professor and whoever aims at reading it, meets with death. Eventually, a group of friends discover it and some of them die after trying to read it. What is the book about? Why are all the people who are reading it dying? What happens to the other members of the friend circle? The film is encapsulated with all these secrets.

Tumbadd

Running time: 1 hour 44 minutes

Movie star cast: Sohum Shah

Director: Rahi Anil Barve

Year of release: 2018

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Set in the rural village of Tumbbad, a decaying castle holds some daunting secrets. Vinayak thinks he can control it and carve his way out but till when will he control his greed and destroy everything that he has built? Watch the film to find out!

