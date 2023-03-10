Hrithik Roshan is showered with love by the Japanese on the release of his mega-actioner Bang Bang in Japan

Hrithik Roshan is among the last standing superstars of the Hindi Film Industry. With a career spanning across 3 decades, the actor has given the movie industry some of its best and most loved films. His debut film Koi Mil Gaya made him an overnight superstar and from there, he has never really looked back. His last theatrical release Vikram Vedha received critical acclaim although it did not find much commercial success. While he is working hard on his next film Fighter, his last decade's stylish action film directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Katrina Kaif, Bang Bang, is causing ripples in Japan.

Bang Bang Has Released In China, Nine Years After Its Domestic Release

Bang Bang was among the first stylised action films to be made in India. The film generated unprecedented buzz for itself before its release and performed well theatrically, although it didn't go onto become as big as it was supposed to be. The film did well domestically as well as internationally, taking into account the traditional overseas markets. Nine years after its release in India, Bang Bang released in Japan. The film has generated a frenzy among the Japanese locals and it is all over social media. The action and dance sequences are not just loved but are being enacted too, only to show the craze of the film nine years post its domestic release.

Here are a few tweets by the Japanese to help gauge its impact in Japan:



Bang Bang Has Made Way For Other Hindi Movies To Release In Japan

Bang Bang comprises of a complete package of entertainment. This Hrithik Roshan led entertainer has everything an audience seeking entertainment would want, from romance to dance and action. The film has found abundant amount of love from the Japanese audience and it can surely open the gates for more Indian films, particularly Hindi films to release there and find success. As most would know, RRR very recently emerged as the highest grossing Indian film in Japan, proving that there is an audience ready and waiting for good Indian films to release there.

Bang Bang's Songs Are Going Viral Among The Japanese Locals And Others

Very recently, a Japanese duo was seen recreating the iconic song from Bang Bang, 'Tu Meri', on Instagram and YouTube and it went viral across the board. Not just 'Tu Meri' but the song 'Uff' from the film has also gained a lot of traction on social media among different sets of prospective movie viewers.

Here are just a few videos to show the impact that Bang Bang and its songs have had on the audiences

Hrithik Roshan Has Got New-Found Fans From Japan With Bang Bang

Hrithik Roshan is indeed a huge sensation and he is one of the rare actors who has been able to see such longevity in his movie career. His fanbase is ever-increasing and now the Japanese have also hopped onto the bandwagon, seeing the heartening response to Bang Bang, in the land of the rising sun.

Hrithik Roshan On The Work Front

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his next film Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this film already is among the most awaited Indian films and the release of the film will coincide with the Republic Day 2024 weekend. The duo have given two successful films together in the form of Bang Bang and War. The team recently announced their third schedule wrap at the Dundigal Air Force Academy in Hyderabad. Their first couple of schedules were in Tezpur Air Base in Assam and Pahalgam in Kashmir.

