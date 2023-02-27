Hrithik Roshan Filmography Analysis: 6 Blockbusters and 2 Superhits make him the box office SUPERSTAR

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most popular and loved movie stars in the country with superstardom that transcends across 3 decades. The actor became an instant sensation from his very first film as a solo lead hero, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and from there, there was no looking back as the actor kept churning not just commercially successful films but also memorable films that enjoy a very solid recall value.

Hrithik Roshan Came From A Star Family But Made It Big On His Merit Born in a star family, the actor did enjoy a host of privileges, but it is his sheer talent that has brought him this far and has made him the crowd favourite that he now is. He's not just a phenomenal actor but is also a terrific dancer and a movie icon who performs action scenes with great finesse. His last film, Vikram Vedha, though not commercially successful, won him critical acclaim and ended up as yet another instance where he showed his versatality and acting prowess. The film came with a lesson that he must work in films that suit his persona. His next couple of films, namely Fighter and War 2 exactly fit the bill of presenting him the way he should, on the big screen.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Made Hrithik Roshan An Overnight Superstar Hrithik worked as a child artist in a few films in the 1980s. He then assisted on four films, of which 2 were directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. His first film as a solo hero, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, created mass hysteria and made him a superstar with the very first film. It was the highest Indian grosser of the year in India and the second highest worldwide, only behind Mohabbatein. It sold in excess of 3 crore movie tickets, which when adjusted for inflation, gives a figure of over Rs 500 crore nett. His next couple of films, namely Fiza and Mission Kashmir, opened to packed houses and the opening day collections were not just easily comparable to established superstar films of that time, but also bettered most of them, especially Mission Kashmir which emerged as the highest opener of the year. Both the films proved to be commercially successful ventures, though they were not as big as they were supposed to be, considering the hype and expectations pinned on them.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Was A Huge Blockbuster But It Was Followed By A Few Poor Movie Choices The actor saw his first commercial flop in 2001 with Yaadein but then had his career's biggest hit, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to balance it out. That film emerged as the highest grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office by crossing Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, a record it maintained till the release of his very own film Dhoom 2. The phase following Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was not too rosy for the actor has he saw four back to back commercial setbacks, right till the release of his 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya, that emerged as the highest grosser of the year

Koi Mil Gaya Marked The Beginning Of A New Era Koi Mil Gaya was a Super Hit film and it got him back to the groove. It also established the very successful Krrish franchise. Lakshya, although a commercial flop, won him a lot of acclaim. After no release in 2005, the actor had a historic 2006 with two blockbusters, Krrish and Dhoom 2. Dhoom 2 broke initial records as well as all time records in India and at the worldwide box office.

Hrithik Roshan Started To Take A Significantly Long Time Between Movies After 2006, Hrithik started taking a significantly long time between films. It was also the time when he started to do films that suit sections of the audience and not all kinds of audiences. Jodha Akbar was a commercial success but not as big as it was expected to be. Kites and Guzaarish were back to back flops. Films following Guzaarish marked the resurrection of Hrithik's brand.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Emerged A Cult Classic While Agneepath Marked Hrithik's Entry In The Rs 100 Crore Club Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a hit and is now also a cult classic. Agneepath, Krrish 3 and Bang Bang were all commercial successes. Agneepath marked Hrithik's entry in the Rs 100 crore nett club and the next two films followed suit. Just when the actor seemed invincible at the box office, he saw a couple of commercial underperformers, Mohenjodaro and Kaabil. While Mohenjodaro was utterly rejected, Kaabil got resonance.

War Marked Hrithik Roshan's Entry In The Rs 300 Crore Club In India Again, after a long break on 2 and a half years, Hrithik came back with two commercial successes, Super 30 and War. War marked the entry of the actor in the Rs 300 crore India nett club. Covid-19 struck and it brought the theatrical business to a close. Hrithik's first film after Covid-19 was Vikram Vedha, which proved to be a failure. The upcoming films of his include Fighter and War 2, and both of them are keenly awaited. The Best Of Hrithik Roshan Is Still To Come Hrithik Roshan has shown great longevity in his career, with a hit range of almost 20 year is excellent and he is still peaking. This ensures that we will get to see many exciting, memorable and most importantly commercial films from Hrithik in the times to come. Here Is The Classification Of Hrithik Roshan's Films Based On Verdicts, Domestically: Blockbusters: Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Krrish Dhoom 2 Krrish 3 War Hits, Superhits Koi Mil Gaya Agneepath Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Super 30 Average, Semi Hit Fiza Mission Kashmir Jodha Akbar Bang Bang Total Success Count - 14

