Janhvi Kapoor gets giant lilac present from bestie Ananya Birla delivered in purple Lamborghini, reminding netizens of Taarzan: The Wonder Car
Janhvi Kapoor's bestie, Ananya Birla, recently sent the actress a giant lilac parcel delivered in a purple Lamborghini. Netizens were immediately reminded of the wonder car, Taarzan.
Janhvi Kapoor recently received a special and massive package from her bestie, entrepreneur Ananya Birla. The moment the giant lilac parcel made its way to the Kapoor mansion in a purple Lamborghini, the internet went berserk. Some were also reminded of the supercar car from the action-thriller film Taarzan: The Wonder Car. Check it out!
Ananya Birla, the daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla, enjoys a loving bond with her B-town bestie, Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from having a musical career, Ananya is also an entrepreneur herself. On April 11, 2025, she raised the bar by sending her girlfriend a giant package that not only grabbed eyeballs on the streets but also sent the internet into a frenzy.
In a video posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, a man driving the expensive purple Lamborghini brings the Mili actress a giant rectangular lilac parcel with a massive bow on top. The note on it read, “With love etc, Ananya Birla.”
Janhvi Kapoor receives a mystery parcel from Ananya Birla:
Soon after, many took to the comments section to express their astonishment over the parcel the Bollywood diva received from her GF. However, some were also reminded of the supercar featured in the 2004 film Taarzan: The Wonder Car. A person also hilariously remarked, "Me when my 6-year-old wants to go to her grandmother's house."
Ananya Birla’s gift to Janhvi Kapoor reminds netizens of Taarzan: The Wonder Car
Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is busy filming for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan. She will also share the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari. Her film Homebound, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, recently made its way to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. Neeraj Ghaywan's second feature film will premiere in the Un Certain Regard category of the fest.
As for Ananya, she is a businesswoman and singer-songwriter who delivered her debut single, Livin' the Life, in 2016. She also released Let There Be Love and Everybody's Lost. The diva is also the sister of Indian cricketer Aryaman Birla.
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound selected in Un Certain Regard; Karan Johar calls it ‘beacon of hope’