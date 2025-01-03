Janhvi Kapoor praises her ‘laddooo’ Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan starrer Loveyapa's first song; calls it ‘so fun fresh and young’
Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to shower love on her ‘laddooo’ Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s upcoming film Loveyapa, sharing her excitement for the release of its first song, Loveyapa Ho Gaya.
Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are gearing up to star together in the much-awaited rom-com Loveyapa. The film's first song, Loveyapa Ho Gaya, has just dropped and is already taking the internet by storm. Khushi’s sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor, couldn’t contain her excitement as she praised the track, calling it ‘so fun, fresh, and young’, especially since her 'laddooo' is featured in it.
On January 3, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share the song, writing, “This looks so fun fresh and young!!! Can't wait!!! And my laddooo khushu looking so cute!!! ©khushikapoor.”
Check it out right below!
Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the makers of Loveyapa decided to drop the first song before even unveiling a teaser or trailer. The upbeat and quirky track, Loveyapa Ho Gaya, highlights the charming chemistry between Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Sung by Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi, with music from White Noise Collectives and lyrics by SOM, the song sets the tone for the film's playful romance.
Check out the song below!
Produced by Phantom Studios, Loveyapa stars an ensemble cast including Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan, Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, and others. Directed by Advait Chandan, this delightful rom-com is set to hit theaters on February 7, 2025.
