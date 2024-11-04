Kareena Kapoor and Meghna Gulzar’s film gets THIS Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor on board after Ayushmann Khurrana exits? Here’s what we know

Just a few months back, it was reported that Ayushmann Khurrana had walked out of Meghna Gulzar’s film starring Kareena Kapoor. It came after he couldn’t fill in the date for the movie. Meanwhile, a recent report has suggested that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has come on board in place of Khurrana for an important role.

The latest report published in India Today suggests that actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has been finalized for Meghna Gulzar’s next film, which is tentatively titled, Daayra. The director is currently working on a film featuring Kareena Kapoor, and the South star has been signed for an important role. The film is reportedly based on a true and disturbing incident.

A source close to the development informed the publication that the actor will be seen as a cop in the film. "After Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra exited Daayra due to scheduling conflicts, Prithviraj was approached. He connected with the script and the film's message," the source was quoted as saying.

"His role is essential in driving the narrative, while Kareena's character will show her in a new light, exuding strength, vulnerability, and intuition," the source further added. The shooting of Prithviraj’s first collaboration with Kareena and Meghna is expected to start soon.

An earlier report in Midday revealed that Khurrana couldn’t allot his dates to the film due to the packed second half of 2024. The film is supposed to go on floors by the end of the year and will clash with the actor’s music tour and his cinematic ventures.

Notably, our source reflecting on the film’s subject earlier this year shared that after Talvar, it would be a hard-hitting project that Meghna had researched through the last few years. She also has strong source material in place for her screenplay.

On the work front, Prithviraj’s last Bollywood film was Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, Meghna’s last directorial was Sam Bahadur led by Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor is currently enjoying the release of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn alongside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

