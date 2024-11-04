THROWBACK: When Kareena Kapoor called romancing Akshay Kumar ‘weird’ due to THIS reason and it has a Karisma Kapoor connection

Bollywood icons Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar have shared the screen in several films together. Kareena once candidly expressed how ‘weird’ it felt to romance Akshay, given that he was her sister Karisma's co-star. She reminisced about her childhood visits to the sets of Akshay and Karisma's movies, recalling how she was so young that she would happily sit on people's laps, soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of the shoot.

In a chat with Akshay's wife, Twinkle Khanna, on her Tweak India platform, Kareena humorously reflected on the experience of romancing Karisma’s co-stars, describing it as 'weird'. She fondly recalled that during Akshay's first shot, she was in her school uniform.

She noted how much time has passed since then and said, "I am romancing all of Lolo's (Karisma) co-stars, it's so weird. (During) Akshay's first shot, I was in my school uniform. It's been such a long time, it just shows how amazing he is rather than me."

However, Twinkle disagreed, pointing out that it also reflects how men often enjoy long careers while women face different challenges. In response, Kareena asserted that they are proving this notion wrong, with Twinkle adding that she remains one of the top female actors even after two decades in the film industry.

The Crew actress also humorously noted that she would still be co-starring with Akshay when she turns 75, joking that he will likely still be active in the industry. Kareena added with a laugh that Akshay has even mentioned plans for a two-hero film with her son, Taimur.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan made waves earlier this year with the blockbuster Crew, co-starring alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. Just in time for Diwali on November 1, her much-anticipated multi-starrer Singham Again also graced the big screens.

As she approaches her milestone 25th year in Bollywood, the actress is determined to take on as many projects as possible to make this anniversary memorable. An industry insider told Pinkvilla that she has signed on for a film that is expected to be one of the most significant and thrilling features in Indian cinema over the next two years.

ALSO READ: Singham Again star Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys Diwali sunset with her ‘love’ Saif Ali Khan; drops dreamy PICS from vacation