Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 26 to June 1): 24 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, and more
Looking for something to watch this weekend? Here’s a quick roundup of the exciting movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms this week.
This week (May 26 to June 1) is packed with exciting OTT releases, including Captain America: Brave New World, Criminal Justice Season 4, and many more. The viewers have the opportunity to enjoy these engaging stories from the comfort of their homes. Here is a brief look at the latest OTT releases this week on Netflix, JioHotstar, and more.
|S. No.
|Title
|Release Date
|OTT Platform
|1
|Criminal Justice - A Family Matter
|May 29
|JioHotstar
|2
|Kankhajura
|May 30
|SonyLIV
|3
|Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders
|May 26
|Netflix
|4
|Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life
|May 26
|Netflix
|5
|F1: The Academy
|May 28
|Netflix
|6
|Captain America: Brave New World
|May 28
|JioHotstar
|7
|Dept. Q
|May 29
|Netflix
|8
|Losmen Bu Broto: The Series
|May 29
|Netflix
|9
|The Better Sister
|May 29
|Amazon Prime Video
|10
|And Just Like That... Season 3
|May 29
|HBO Max
|11
|A Widow’s Game
|May 30
|Netflix
|12
|The Heart Knows
|May 30
|Netflix
|13
|Bono: Stories of Surrender
|May 30
|Apple TV+
|14
|Mountainhead
|May 31
|HBO Max
|15
|A Complete Unknown
|May 31
|JioHotstar
|16
|Agnyathavasi
|May 28
|ZEE5
|17
|HIT: The Third Case
|May 29
|Netflix
|18
|Jerry
|May 30
|SimplySouth
|19
|Retro
|May 31
|Netflix
|20
|Better Late Than Single
|May 27
|Netflix
|21
|Oh My Ghost Clients
|May 30
|Viki, Viu
|22
|ONE: High School Heroes
|May 30
|Wavve
|23
|Lost in Starlight
|May 30
|Netflix
|24
|Good Boy
|May 31
|Amazon Prime Video
