Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 26 to June 1): 24 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, and more

Looking for something to watch this weekend? Here’s a quick roundup of the exciting movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms this week.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on May 26, 2025  |  02:52 PM IST |  22K
Latest OTT Releases This Week (Pic Courtesy: JioHotstar Instagram)

This week (May 26 to June 1) is packed with exciting OTT releases, including Captain America: Brave New World, Criminal Justice Season 4, and many more. The viewers have the opportunity to enjoy these engaging stories from the comfort of their homes. Here is a brief look at the latest OTT releases this week on Netflix, JioHotstar, and more.

S. No. Title Release Date OTT Platform
1 Criminal Justice - A Family Matter May 29 JioHotstar
2 Kankhajura May 30 SonyLIV
3 Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders May 26 Netflix
4 Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life May 26 Netflix
5 F1: The Academy  May 28 Netflix
6 Captain America: Brave New World May 28 JioHotstar
7 Dept. Q May 29 Netflix
8 Losmen Bu Broto: The Series May 29 Netflix
9 The Better Sister May 29 Amazon Prime Video
10 And Just Like That... Season 3 May 29 HBO Max
11 A Widow’s Game May 30 Netflix
12 The Heart Knows May 30 Netflix
13 Bono: Stories of Surrender May 30 Apple TV+
14 Mountainhead May 31 HBO Max
15 A Complete Unknown May 31 JioHotstar
16 Agnyathavasi May 28 ZEE5
17 HIT: The Third Case May 29 Netflix
18 Jerry May 30 SimplySouth
19 Retro May 31 Netflix
20 Better Late Than Single May 27 Netflix
21 Oh My Ghost Clients May 30 Viki, Viu
22 ONE: High School Heroes May 30 Wavve
23 Lost in Starlight May 30 Netflix
24 Good Boy May 31 Amazon Prime Video

Credits: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Viki, Zee5, SonyLIV, HBO Max
