Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Amrinder Gill starrer comedy drama online
Eager to watch Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni online? The wait is almost over! Find out when and where you can stream this much-awaited Punjabi film.
Rakesh Dhawan’s Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni, featuring Amrinder Gill, Sunanda Sharma and Sayani Gupta, arrived in cinemas worldwide on October 11, 2024. While its domestic reception has been lukewarm, the film is making waves internationally, with overseas earnings contributing significantly to its total box office collection. Wondering where and when you can catch this Punjabi entertainer? Keep reading for all the details!
When and where to watch Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni
Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni hit the big screens on October 11, 2024, and is now set for its digital debut. The film will premiere on the Chaupal App on March 27. Announcing the release, the platform shared on Instagram, “Traffic jam of entertainment! Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni is 27th March only on Chaupal!”
Plot and trailer of Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni
The trailer teases a blend of comedy, heartfelt moments, and cultural depth. Amrinder Gill takes on the role of Satta, a truck driver looking for a practical companion, while Sunanda Sharma’s Jindi dreams of a lavish lifestyle. Their differing outlooks set the stage for an unexpected love story.
Meanwhile, another arc follows a man who overcomes childhood struggles with bullying and speech difficulties, gradually building confidence and legal acumen through his uncle’s courtroom experiences. The trailer is so engaging that it will leave you eager to watch the film immediately!
Cast and crew of Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni
The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Amrinder Gill, Sunanda Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Hardeep Gill, Sayaji Shinde, Jarnail Singh, Sukhi Chahal, Deedar Gill, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Mohini Toor. Helmed by Rakesh Dhawan and produced by Karaj Gill and Darshan Sharma, Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni made its theatrical debut worldwide on October 11, 2024.
