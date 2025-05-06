‘Mother is mothering’: Pregnant Kiara Advani teases her MET Gala 2025 look and we can’t help but sing ‘Raatan Lambiyan Re’
The wait is finally over. Kiara Advani has taken the internet by storm by dropping a sneak peek of her debut look from the ongoing MET Gala 2025. Check it out.
Bollywood fans have their eyes set on the Indian contingent as Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh are going to make their debut at the MET Gala 2025. Just now, the pregnant B-town actress dropped a bomb on social media, making everyone go gaga over her yet again. She shared glimpses of her look for the debut gala, and it’s everything we ever wished for!
On May 6, 2025, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle and shared a carousel of images from her MET Gala 2025 look. The mom-to-be stunned in a black attire, which she amped up with her bespoke jewelry and makeup that did all the talking. Sharing the images, she penned, “Moments before the MET,” with a yellow heart emoji.
Kiara Advani gives a peek of her MET Gala 2025 look:
