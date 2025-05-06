Riddhima Sahni, Kapil Sharma's laughter in BTS PICS proves they're having gala time filming their first film together

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, officially stepped into the world of entertainment with the popular reality TV series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. After gaining love and fame in equal measures, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter is all set to make her film debut. Recently, multiple behind-the-scenes images from the film surfaced online, showcasing the fun she is having filming her first movie with Kapil Sharma.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gave a peek into a glamorous life in the reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. After contemplating for a while, she finally decided to take the leap of faith and star in her debut movie with Kapil Sharma. A while ago, the actor-comedian took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture with the team of their upcoming film.

The photo also featured Neetu Kapoor and Kapil’s wife, Ginni Chatrath, among others. In the captions, Sharma penned, “Smiles, stories, and a whole lot of behind-the-scenes love.”

Kapil Sharma drops BTS from upcoming film with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni:

Later, actor Manuj Ishwar Walia also shared an image of Sahni on his social media handle. In the photo, she can be seen sitting with Walia’s nephew and another child actress who are also part of the upcoming film.

Captioning it, Manuj expressed, “My Nephew shooting with these beautiful souls and specially Ridhima. We are so Glad to meet you @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial. We are excited and now waiting for the release right after the shoot wraps up.”

Take a look at some more BTS images from Kapil and Riddhima's upcoming film.

Last month, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kapil, Neetu, and Riddhima will team up for a comic caper, directed by Ashish R Mohan. An industry insider informed us, “Kapil Sharma has gone lean for his next feature film, which will be directed by Ashish R Mohan (Khiladi 786 fame with Akshay Kumar). It’s an out-and-out comic entertainer, and goes on floors in Chandigarh by mid-April. It’s a situational comedy, and the makers have roped in a credible ensemble for the feature film.”

The source also stated, “The Ashish R Mohan directorial marks the big screen debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and she is excited to step into the world of showbiz with a film in comic space. Neetu Kapoor has a solid role in the film and is the key player in the middle of chaos.”

While the title of the movie is yet to be announced, the team is referring to it as ‘DSK’.

