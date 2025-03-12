Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release; When and where to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan’s Hindi-dubbed film
The highly anticipated Mufasa: The Lion King is set for its digital premiere. Check out the streaming date below!
If you didn't catch Mufasa: The Lion King in theaters during the holiday season, there's exciting news—the much-awaited film will soon be available for streaming on a popular OTT platform. Now, you can experience Mufasa's epic journey from the comfort of your home, surrounded by the stunning visuals and captivating music that made the movie an unmissable spectacle.
When and Where to watch Mufasa: The Lion King on OTT
The movie is scheduled to release on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Mufasa: The Lion King will be available to stream on JioHotstar. The post read, "It’s time to experience the legend of Mufasa. #Mufasa: The Lion King, coming to #JioHotstar on March 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."
Plot and trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King
Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King delves into the emotional origin story of Mufasa, following his transformation from an orphaned cub to the revered king of the Pride Lands.
After losing his parents, Mufasa forms a deep bond with Lion Taka, and together, they set out on a journey that challenges their friendship and family ties. As they face obstacles and hardships, their relationship is pushed to its limits, ultimately shaping Mufasa into the noble leader beloved by fans in the original The Lion King story.
Cast and Crew of Mufasa: The Lion King
The Hindi voice cast of Mufasa: The Lion King included Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Makarand Deshpande, Meiyang Chang, and Shreyas Talpade. In addition to Hindi, the film was also released in English, Tamil, and Telugu across India.
Serving as a prequel to The Lion King (2019), the film explores the backstory of Mufasa. The 2019 adaptation itself was a photo-realistic digital remake of the original The Lion King released in 1994.
