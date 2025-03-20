PHOTOS: 4 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Priyanka Chopra happily poses for paps at private airport; Janhvi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn visit temple and more
Priyanka Chopra happily posed for shutterbugs upon landing in Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted starting her day with a temple visit. She was joined by Ajay Devgn. Here are celebrity spottings of the day.
After wrapping up work in the southern part of India, Priyanka Chopra happily posed for the media upon landing in Mumbai. Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor was spotted starting her day with a temple visit. She was joined by Ajay Devgn. Take a look at some big celebrity spotting of the day.
1. Priyanka Chopra lands in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been busy with her work commitment in the South Indian film industry. But after wrapping up work, she took some time off and visited Mumbai. On March 19, 2025, she landed at Mumbai’s private airport. Upon seeing the shutterbugs excitedly waiting to click her at Kalina airport, the desi girl happily posed for them. For comfortable travel, the global sensation wore a blue printed co-ord set with a black crop top underneath. With white sneakers and black shades, she completed her look.
2. Janhvi Kapoor looks like a vision in white during temple visit
Janhvi Kapoor is known to be very spiritual. Hence, on March 19, 2025, she decided to start the day by visiting the Krishnakali Temple in Nerul. For the spiritual visit, the Mili actress donned a white Chikankari kurta with matching pants and a dupatta. The actress was spotted seeking blessings of the Goddess along with her industry friend, Bharat Mehta.
3. Ajay Devgn starts the day with a temple visit
Along with Janhvi, Singham Again actor Ajay Devgn also joined Mehra and paid a visit to his temple in Neral. The senior Bollywood actor was spotted donning a plain, full-sleeved white t-shirt which he paired with formal beige pants and black chappals. Devgn also wore a Rudraksha Mala while seeking blessings from the lord.
4. Bill Gates pays another visit to India
American businessman and philanthropist, Bill Gates paid another visit to India on March 19, 2025. The co-founder of Microsoft was spotted exiting Mumbai’s Kalina airport with his entourage. Gates, who follows the philosophy of simple living and high thinking, stepped out donning a gray sweater over a formal blue shirt. He paired them up with dark blue formal pants and black shoes.
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
Bollywood Newswrap, March 19: Salman Khan's Sikandar gets release date; Deepika Padukone on trying to figure out returning to work post-Dua's birth