PHOTOS: 4 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Sharvari flaunts million-dollar smile; Mira Kapoor spotted post refreshing salon session and more
Several Bollywood celebs went out and about in the city on March 17, 2025. While Bollywood actress Sharvari was spotted flaunting her million-dollar smile, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor was papped after a refreshing salon session. Take a look at some of the celebrity spottings of the day!
1. Sharvari flaunted her million-dollar smile
Popular Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh, who became a household name after her stint in the horror-comedy film, Munjya, was spotted out and about in the Bandra neighborhood of Mumbai. The diva flaunted her million-dollar smile as she posed for the paparazzi. For the casual day out, the Alpha actress was seen wearing a cute blue striped dress with red borders. She tied her hair in a half bun, sported white sneakers, and rocked a pair of classic black eyewear.
2. Mira Kapoor spotted exiting salon
On Monday, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor booked a salon session to prepare for the coming hectic week. The Bollywood wife and entrepreneur looked refreshing post getting from TLC from a Bandra salon. To say comfortable and relaxed, Mira was seen wearing a full-sleeved co-ord set in shades of white and pink. She completed her simple look with a pair of flat footwear, an expensive handbag, and a pair of diamond studded earrings.
3. Sanjay Dutt interacts with fans at the airport
The ever-so-stunning, Bollywood’s Sanju Baba brought his swag to Mumbai airport. Veteran B-town star, Sanjay Dutt was seen interacting with his excited fans, clicking selfies and shaking hands with them as he made heads turn on the spot. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor wore a blue shirt with printed flowers all over it. He paired it up with black pants and matching shoes.
4. Esha Deol returns to the city
Another celebrity who was clicked at Mumbai airport was actress Esha Deol. The daughter of actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini returned to Bay after spending some quality time at an undisclosed location. The Dhoom actress chose comfort over fashion and donned a simple blue top with a pair of comfortable pants. Esha completed her sporty look with white sneakers.
