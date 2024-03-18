Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Mrunal Thakur and Manish Malhotra win big at gala night
Mrunal Thakur takes home the Most Stylish Trendsetter of The Year Award, while Manish Malhotra won Best Designer of The Year award at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards.
The grandest celebration by Pinkvilla is happening at Mumbai's Taj Lands End today (18th March). Ever since the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards were announced, it created much buzz across all the digital platforms. After two successful editions, the leading media hub, Pinkvilla, has amped up the excitement by marking the blend of cinematic excellence and unrivaled style statements. Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards has not only noticed the fashion quotient but has acknowledged the exceptional talent in the industry.
Popular stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Mrunal Thakur, Medha Shankr, Neha Dhupia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and many others graced the gala night. Without further ado, we are thrilled to unveil the winners of the Best Designer of The Year and Most Stylish Trendsetter of The Year. Let us have a look at them!
Mrunal Thakur takes home the Most Stylish Trendsetter of The Year Award
Known for films like Hi Nanna and Jersey, Mrunal Thakur enjoys a huge fan following in the industry. Apart from leaving fans in awe of her onscreen presence, the actress is one of the super stylish divas of the entertainment fraternity. Mrunal left no stone unturned to flaunt her exceptional fashion sense at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards. She opted for a black dress exuding sophistication and confidence.
At the gala night, Mrunal Thakur was honored with the Most Stylish Trendsetter of The Year Award presented by Just Herbs. Her fashion choices and trendsetting style make her an epitome of elegance.
Manish Malhotra wins Best Designer of The Year
Popular for making exquisite creations for actors' red-carpet looks, Manish Malhotra won Best Designer of The Year. His designs and impressive apparel sense have set various trends across the nation and even worldwide.
