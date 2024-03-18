The grandest celebration by Pinkvilla is happening at Mumbai's Taj Lands End today (18th March). Ever since the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards were announced, it created much buzz across all the digital platforms. After two successful editions, the leading media hub, Pinkvilla, has amped up the excitement by marking the blend of cinematic excellence and unrivaled style statements. Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards has not only noticed the fashion quotient but has acknowledged the exceptional talent in the industry.

Popular stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Mrunal Thakur, Medha Shankr, Neha Dhupia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and many others graced the gala night. Without further ado, we are thrilled to unveil the winners of the Best Designer of The Year and Most Stylish Trendsetter of The Year. Let us have a look at them!

Mrunal Thakur takes home the Most Stylish Trendsetter of The Year Award

Known for films like Hi Nanna and Jersey, Mrunal Thakur enjoys a huge fan following in the industry. Apart from leaving fans in awe of her onscreen presence, the actress is one of the super stylish divas of the entertainment fraternity. Mrunal left no stone unturned to flaunt her exceptional fashion sense at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards. She opted for a black dress exuding sophistication and confidence.

At the gala night, Mrunal Thakur was honored with the Most Stylish Trendsetter of The Year Award presented by Just Herbs. Her fashion choices and trendsetting style make her an epitome of elegance.

Advertisement

Manish Malhotra wins Best Designer of The Year

Popular for making exquisite creations for actors' red-carpet looks, Manish Malhotra won Best Designer of The Year. His designs and impressive apparel sense have set various trends across the nation and even worldwide.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards are:

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

Killer - Powered by Sponsor

Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Just Herbs - Glam Partner

Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Taj Lands End - Venue Partner

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Bosco Ceaser, Sunil Rodrigues emerge winners