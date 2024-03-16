Pinkvilla Strikes an Exquisite Partnership with Just Herbs, Elevating Glamour at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards

Pinkvilla, the unparalleled hub of global entertainment and lifestyle media, proudly announces its collaboration with Just Herbs, the epitome of luxurious and safe Ayurvedic skincare, makeup, and hair care, as the Glam Partner for the highly anticipated Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. This prestigious partnership promises to redefine glamour, blending tradition with innovation to celebrate the finest in entertainment and style.

Get ready for an unparalleled experience at the star-studded event, scheduled to dazzle Mumbai on the 18th of March, 2024. The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons awards are all about honoring the best of cinema and fashion luminaries, uniting industry veterans and trendsetters for an evening of sheer elegance and recognition. With previous editions of the Pinkvilla awards achieving unprecedented acclaim and reaching over 1 billion digital viewers, these awards have truly set the gold standard in the industry.

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO of Pinkvilla, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Just Herbs for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards. Their commitment to quality and innovation perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver excellence in entertainment and style. Together, we aim to create an extraordinary experience that celebrates the essence of glamour and luxury."

Megha Sabhlok - COO & Co-founder, Just Herbs expressed her views on the collaboration, stating, "At Just Herbs, we believe in the power of Ayurveda to transform and enhance beauty naturally. We are delighted to join hands with Pinkvilla for this esteemed occasion, to showcase the power of natural makeup for non-stop glam with a kiss of nourishment." Arush Chopra - CEO & Co-founder, Just Herbs further remarked, "This partnership is a testament to our shared values of elegance, authenticity, and excellence."

With Pinkvilla and Just Herbs joining forces, the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards promise to be a dazzling affair, celebrating the essence of glamour and beauty in all its forms. Stay tuned for an unforgettable evening of star-studded glamour and timeless elegance.

