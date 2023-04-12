Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Vaani Kapoor wins Jovees Herbal Presents Super Stylish Charismatic Diva

April 7th was a big night for Pinkvilla as the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards successfully took place in Mumbai’s JW Marriott. It was indeed a star-studded night and several big names from the industry including Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Govinda, and others arrived in style and made this event a memorable one. The first season of the show had a staggering 1 billion reach when it debuted on June 16, 2022, across all digital platforms. Celebrities from all walks of life including entertainment, TV, fashion, sports, and the culinary world were honoured at the highly awaited award ceremony. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized and Vaani Kapoor won Super Stylish Charismatic Diva Award.

Several reputed brands partnered with Pinkvilla to present the different categories of awards. To present Super Stylish Charismatic Diva award, Jovees Herbal joined hands with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

Vaani Kapoor wins Jovees Herbal Presents Super Stylish Charismatic Diva

Vaani Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has been a part of some of the most-loved films in Bollywood. Be it her style, her charisma, or her fashion game, everything stands out. The actress won the Super Stylish Charismatic Diva which was presented by Shriya Saran and Derek Noronha, Head-Strategy, AJIO.

