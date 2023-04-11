Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Bhumi Pednekar wins Reel Star Presents Stylish Pathbreaker-Female

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2023 created a lot of buzz everywhere. The leading entertainment and lifestyle media hub, Pinkvilla, kicked off their second edition awards at JW Marriott in Mumbai. The starry night honored celebrities from all walks of life for keeping the style quotient high while entertaining the audience. Many A-listers from Bollywood added glitz and glamour to the show with their presence. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized and Bhumi Pednekar won the Reel Star presents Stylish Pathbreaker-Female award.

To make the grand night a memorable and glamorous one, many reputed brands joined hands with Pinkvilla to sponsor different award categories. The most famous video making app Reel Star associated with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the awards show in the capacity of the presenting sponsor of the event. It sponsored the category of Stylish Pathbreaker-Female award.

Bhumi Pednekar wins Reel Star presents Stylish Pathbreaker-Female

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has time and again managed to impress the audience with her solid performances in films. Apart from her acting chops, the actress has been grabbing headlines for her stunning style statements. Every time she attends a party or steps out in the city, the actress makes sure to make heads turn. It will be safe to say that Bhumi and glamour go hand-in-hand. For the awards night, the actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a black gown as she posed for the lenses. Reel Star presented the Stylish Pathbreaker-Female award to the diva which was given by Navdeep Sharma, Co-Founder, ReelStar and Mahavir Jain.

Bhumi Pednekar’s work front

Bhumi is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Bheed along with Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. It is all set to release on March 24. She also has The Ladykiller with Arjun Kapoor and Afwah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline.

