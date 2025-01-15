Power of Paanch OTT Release: When and where to watch Riva Arora's upcoming mystery series backed by Ektaa Kapoor
Power of Paanch is all set to make its OTT debut. Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, it features Riva Arora and others. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming series.
The audience is excited to see actress Riva Arora feature in the upcoming series, Power of Paanch. The makers of the supernatural mystery show dropped its official trailer which looks promising and captivating. Bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor, it also stars Aditya Raj Arora, Jaiveer Juneja, Bianca Arora, Yash Sehgal, Urvashi Dholakia, Barkha Bisht, Tanvi Gadkari, Anubha Arora, Omar Kandhari, Sagar Dholakia, Pankaj Vishnu and Inder Bajwa among others. Read on!
When and Where to Watch Power of Paanch
On January 10, 2025, the makers of Power of Paanch dropped the official trailer of the film which is sure to take the audience on a mysterious and magical ride. Along with it, they also announced that the series will be streaming from January 17, 2025, on Disney+ Hotstar.
Official Trailer and Plot of Power of Paanch
Power of Paanch showcases how a young girl tries to unfold the mystery of four kids who possess superpowers. She discovers some scriptures in her store room that brings her close to the unfolding mystery her mom didn’t want her to know, set against the backdrop of Panchgiri, While sharing the trailer of the series, the makers noted, “Vaayu, Agni, Jal, Prithvi jab aayenge saath tab khulega #PowerOfPaanch ka raaz!”
Watch the trailer here!
Cast and Crew of Power of Paanch
Power of Paanch is an upcoming series led by Riva Arora who sets on a dangerous voyage. She meets other four youngsters who can do the unimaginable. Backed by Ektaa R Kapoor, the project also stars Aditya Raj Arora, Jaiveer Juneja, Bianca Arora, Yash Sehgal, Urvashi Dholakia, Barkha Bisht, Tanvi Gadkari, Anubha Arora, Omar Kandhari, Sagar Dholakia, Pankaj Vishnu and Inder Bajwa among others.
For more such in-depth content about the entertainment industry, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
ALSO READ: PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Alia Bhatt sweats it out at Padel game, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani arrive hand-in-hand and more