10 best sad Hindi song lyrics that will melt your heart: ‘Sunn Raha Hai’, ‘Sau Dard’ and more

There are numerous sad Hindi lyrics from various Bollywood movies. People say that when you are sad you truly understand the meaning of the sad songs. Bollywood movies have been gifting sad Hindi songs for ages which are still loved by all. Sad Hindi songs ease your suppressed feelings and make you feel a lot better. From Lag Jaa Gale, Tu Hi Re, to Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga, and many popular sad Hindi lyrics that can glow up your playlist.

Here are 10 best sad Hindi song lyrics that work like magic when you are sad

1. Lag Jaa Gale

“Hum ko mili hai aaj ye ghadiya naseeb se,

Jee bhar ke dekh leejiye humko qareeb se,

Phir aapke naseeb mein ye baat ho na ho,

Shayad phir is janam mein mulaqat ho na ho,

Lag jaa gale…ae..ae..”

This beautiful melody is one of the best sad song lyrics in Hindi. The song is voiced by the late legendary singer Lata Mangheshkar from the film Woh Kaun Thi.

2. Tadap Tadap

“Tadap tadap ke is dil se aah nikalti rahi

Mujhko saza di pyaar ki aisa kya gunaah kiya

To lut gaye, haan lut gaye

To lut gaye hum teri mohabbat mein”

Tadap Tadap is sung by KK, Ismail Darbar, Dominique Cerejo, and Mehboob. The song is from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the story, when a newlywed man realizes that his wife is in love with another man, he decides to bring them together. Ignoring the contempt he may receive, he takes his wife to Italy in pursuit of her love.

3. O Saathi Re

“O saathi re, tere bina bhi kya jeena

O saathi re, tere bina bhi kya jeena

Phoolon mein, kaliyon mein, sapno ki galiyon mein

Phoolon mein, kaliyon mein, sapno ki galiyon mein

Tere bina kuch kahin na

Tere bina bhi kya jeena”

O Saathi Re is from the movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. This beautiful sad song lyrics in Hindi was voiced by Kishore Kumar. This song is still one of the most popular when someone mentions sad songs in Hindi.

4. Tu Hi Re

“Tu hi re, tu hi re tere bina main kaise jiyu

Aaja re, aaja re, yu hi tadpa na tu mujhko

Jaan re, jaan re, in saanso mein bas jaa tu

Chaand re, chaand re, aaja dil ki zameen pe tu”

Tu Hi Re by A. R. Rahman, Hariharan, and Kavita Krishnamurthy is from the movie Bombay and is one of the most emotional song lyrics in Hindi. In the film, Shekar (Arvind Swamy) and Shaila (Manisha Koirala) are in love, and although neither of their parents approve of their relationship -- he is Hindu, she is Muslim -- they decide to run off and get married.

Shekar and Shahla have twin sons and raise the boys to appreciate both of their families' faiths and cultures, but the civil unrest in Bombay results in a horrific situation that causes Shekar and Shahla's parents to set aside their differences to save their children and grandchildren.

5. Lambi Judai

“Baag ujad gaye khilne se pehle

Panchhi bichhad gaye milne se pehle

Koyal ki kook ne hook uthayi

Haye lambi judai,

Char dino ka pyaar o rabba

Badi lambi judai, lambi judai”

Lambi Judai is sung by Reshma in the movie Hero. The film featured Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Seshadri, and others. This song is perfect for your sad song lyrics in Hindi playlist.

6. Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga

“Tum mere ho iss pal mere ho

Kal shayad yeh aalam na rahe

Kuch aisa ho tum tum na raho

Kuch aisa ho hum, hum na rahein…

Yeh raaste alag ho jaaye

Chalte chalte hum kho jaayein…

Main phir bhi tumko chahunga…”

Arijit Singh’s voice perfectly blends with these soulful lyrics. The song is from the movie Half Girlfriend starring Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

7. Sunn Raha Hai (Female Version)

“Apne karam ki kar adaayein

Karde idhar bhi tu nighahein

Sun raha hai na tu

Ro rahi hu main

Sun raha hai na tu

Kyun ro rahi hu main”

This famous song is from the movie Aashiqui 2 and Shreya Ghoshal’s magical voice just extricates all the suppressed feelings from our hearts. The film starrer Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. In the film, Aarohi, a singer in a pub, and Rahul, a singing sensation, fall in love. He assists her in realising her goal of becoming a well-known singer, but his flaws endanger their future.

8. Sau Dard

“Sau dard hai, Sau raahte

Sab mila dil nashi

Ek tu hi nahi

Sau dard hai, Sau raahte

Sab mila dil nashi

Ek tu hi nahi”

The music, lyrics, and the melodious voices of Sonu Nigam and Suzanne D’Mello perfectly sets up the mood. The song is from the movie Jaan-E-Mann starring Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar, and others.

9. Agar Tum Saath Ho

“Teri nazron mein hain tere sapne

Tere sapnon mein hai naraazi

Mujhe lagta hai ke baatein dil ki

Hoti lafzon ki dhokhebaazi

Tum saath ho ya na ho kya fark hai

Bedard thi zindagi bedard hai

Agar tum saath ho”

From the film Tamasha, Agar Tum Saath Ho is one of the most popular tracks by Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

10. Naina

“Naina.. jo saanjh khwab dekhte the

Naina.. bichad ke aaj ro diye hain yun

Naina.. jo milke raat jaagte the

Naina.. sehar mein palken meechte hain yun”

Naina is a song by Arijit Singh and Pritam Chakraborty. The song was featured in the movie Dangal starring Aamir Khan.

As you have a short list of sad Hindi song lyrics, start adding them to your playlist to enjoy the lyrics whenever you feel sad.

