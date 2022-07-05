Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu takes a stand for female cricketers: 'You should love women's cricket equally'

Taapsee Pannu is one of the leading actresses in the entertainment industry who has worked across industries and has made a mark as a dependable actress from a content and commerce point of view. She has been a part of iconic Bollywood movies like Baby, Pink, Mulk, Badla, Mission Mangal, Thappad, and more. The prolific actor gears up for her next release, Shabaash Mithu, which is the biopic of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

Taapsee Pannu, in her recent interaction with Press Trust Of India, talked about her movie which is up for release in less than 2 weeks. The Badla actress, who has the common goal of equal recognition for women in their careers as the cricketer she plays on-screen, said that she plunged into her hardest role of the former Indian women’s cricket team captain, Mithali Raj, in the biopic Shabaash Mithu. She said that her and Raj’s attempt at making their respective professions a level-playing field for women was the binding force behind the upcoming film.

She said, “In our country there are two religions – cricket and films. If you call yourself a cricket loving nation then you should love women’s cricket equally, you are not just men’s cricket loving nation. The cricket should matter and not the gender. Same way, the gender of the protagonist shouldn’t matter. It should be about how the film is. You do pre-booking of a movie if it is a male protagonist but wait for reviews for a female protagonist. That is where I connected to her”

Taapsee expressed her embarrassment for not knowing about Mithali’s journey and achievements until she expressed displeasure over comparison to her male counterparts in cricket. The cricketer retired last month after representing India for over 23 years.

The biopic will include the cricketer’s highs, lows, setbacks, and moments of glory. Taapsee has been the first choice for this film since the idea of making the biopic was conceived. She practiced hard and upped her game to land the role of the greatest Indian woman cricketer ever. The film releases on 15th July. The actress also is a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Rajkumar Hirani, titled Dunki.

