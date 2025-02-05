Loveyapa Screening: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan arrive to support Aamir Khan and Sridevi’s kids Junaid-Khushi for their big screen debut: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are the three pillars of the Hindi film industry, which has taken it to global platforms. Despite being contemporaries, the Khans share a lovely friendship. Proving how important they are to each other, SRK and Salman decided to attend the screening of Loveyapa and support Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in their big-screen debut.

In just two days, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor will be taking over the big screens with their upcoming film, Loveyapa. Ahead of the rom-com’s release on February 7, 2025, the makers have been hosting several screenings over the past couple of days. Today (February 5, 2025), Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan arrived to support Aamir Khan and Sridevi’s kids.

After making a dashing entry at the event, Shah Rukh Khan was welcomed by Aamir Khan at his son’s upcoming film’s premiere. Like a sweetheart, the Jawan actor made sure to shower love on Junaid and came hugs and kisses to him along with his sister Ira Khan, and her husband, Nupur Shikhare.

Shah Rukh Khan showers love on Junaid Khan, Ira and Nupur Shikhare:

Soon after, SRK and Aamir posted together for the shutterbugs before entering the venue. For the event, the Pathaan actor arrived donning a blue shirt with a pair of distressed denim pants. He completed his look with a pair of brown sneakers, stylish eyewear, and some arm candy. As for Mr. Perfectionist, he decided to dress up in a comfortable shirt-style blue kurta, which he paired with black pants and chunky boots.

Shah Rukh Khan poses with Aamir Khan:

Soon after, Salman Khan made heads turn at the star-studded screening of Loveyapa. There, he met with his Andaz Apna Apna co-star Aamir, and both of them posed lovingly for the paparazzi. The Dhoom actor, very humble, made him meet his kids, Junaid and Ira.

Salman Khan meets Ira and Junaid Khan:

To watch the movie, the Tiger 3 arrived amid heavy security. As usual, he charmed everyone with his presence. Salman was seen donning a green t-shirt with blue denim pants and chunky shoes.

Salman Khan poses with Aamir Khan:

Apart from the three Khans, youngsters Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and others also made heads turn at the screening.