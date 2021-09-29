Siddhant Chaturvedi’s latest street-ready identity is breaking stereotypes!

For far too long, media and advertorial channels have portrayed the youth of our country in a very different light. And that is why the image of a modern guy, especially the one who is just about to hit the street, has remained quite opposed to reality. But in the present time, the tables are turning and the young mass is following a lot of unique ways to clearly express who they actually are instead of just fitting into society’s definition of them.

To popularise the changing definition of youth in present times, Skechers, the Comfort Technology Company™ and global lifestyle and performance footwear brand, has released a campaign that showcases how Siddhant Chaturvedi, as a twenty-first century guy full of enthusiasm, vibrance and cheerful attitude, is able to express his identity through his personalised style.

Essentially capturing the modern vibe in the campaign, Siddhant plays the role of a regular young guy who begins his day with much enthusiasm and continues it throughout, grooving to the tunes of the jingle of the Street Ready Collection! The fashionable side of this footwear by Skechers has been rightly depicted through Siddhant’s bold and energetic personality, and is overall a fresh way to let you express who you are with utmost comfort and ease.

Siddhant’s character in this campaign is also a huge shout out to all those young guys who wish to breakfree from the traditional stereotypes associated with men and become a part of the growing affinity towards India’s street culture. In his new found role, he also captures the mood of the nation’s youth in a never-before-seen manner by quoting that “My Style is My Pehchan”. He feels that as a modern guy, his street-ready footwear style is a brilliant way to express his true self.

A big sneakerhead that the actor is, Siddhant goes on to say, “I have been a sneaker aficionado for as long as I can remember, and I am stoked to be a part of this launch. Street Ready to me is the embodiment of a young and energetic India looking to break away from the old stereotypes associated with men and establishes an ideal representation of who the modern day man actually is. I truly believe this collection will have something for everyone on any occasion.”

Skechers believes that its campaign will connect with the vibrant and youthful personality of a modern guy. Furthermore, its latest collection will also give a chance to young consumers to pick out their favourite footwear for any kind of occasion. Through the campaign, Skechers is turning the tables and showing the world that this new-age guy is here to change the societal image and create his own true identity. And when he is ready to hit the streets, things will be seen as a new beginning of the true modern style. Be it going to work or meeting elders or spending a casual evening with friends, he can now express who he is through his fashionable footwear choice.

The new collection will be available at Skechers retail outlets nationwide and online at Skechers.in. Skechers India launched in 2012 and the Company offers a wide range of its 3,000 footwear styles to men, women and children across the country, along with introducing apparel and accessories in nearly every category.