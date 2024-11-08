Singham Again star Arjun Kapoor admits going through ‘worst phase’ of his life when he signed film: ‘I was very isolated during my shoot’

After struggling to chase big numbers at the box office with his past films, Arjun Kapoor returned with a bang in Singham Again. His villainous character is currently being lauded by fans and critics alike. But recently he revealed that at the time when he signed the Rohit Shetty film, he was going through the ‘worst phase’ of his life personally, professionally, emotionally, mentally, and physically.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Arjun Kapoor further revealed that when Rohit Shetty told him to work on his look for the movie, he took it as a ‘stepping stone’ towards his personal development.

The Ishaqzaade debutant also stated that while he was shooting the actioner, he used to wonder what the point of it all was or if it was really going to pan out. He even doubted his love for cinema and questioned if people would care about him again or if they would reject him.

“I have never been with all the other actors to that degree, I was very isolated during my shoot,” he stated adding that there was baggage. While he didn’t doubt his ability to do the role, he doubted whether people would engage with him.

His rough phase turned out to be an introspective time for him, during which he realized that less is more. Back then, he wouldn’t have anticipated these kinds of films coming his way either. “I was also going through a very internal beat, so it’s not like I didn’t do it because I didn’t want to work,” the actor shared, adding that he was not getting the best offers. Hence, he wasn’t really excited about it.

A day ago, the Half Girlfriend actor penned an emotional post, stating that Singham Again feels like his debut again. Calling it Arjun 2.0, he expressed, “Here’s to turning non-believers into believers! Every question & doubt only fueled my determination to work harder and come back stronger.”

The actor further penned, “To everyone who cheered for me then and still does now – thank you. Your support means everything. To those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again!”

Have you watched Arjun’s commendable work as Danger Lanka in the movie yet?

