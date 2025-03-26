Sonu Sood shares UPDATE on wife Sonali Sood's health after tragic car accident: 'By God’s grace, she is...'

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood’s wife, Sonali Sood, met with a car accident on March 24 at around 10 PM near Nagpur. The accident took place while she was traveling from Nagpur Airport to Byramji Town with her sister, Sunita, and her nephew, Siddharth. Recent reports now indicate that Sonali is in stable condition and recovering well after the unfortunate incident. Providing an update, Sonu Sood shared, “She is doing fine. By God’s grace, she is doing good now.”

Sonu Sood provided a reassuring update regarding his wife, Sonali Sood, to Hindustan Times after her recent accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur Highway. He mentioned that she is doing well and expressed his gratitude. The Fateh actor has been by her side since the incident, ensuring she receives the best care.

Meanwhile, a statement released by Max Hospital, Nagpur, confirmed that Sonali, her sister, and her nephew were brought to the Emergency Department around 10:30 PM on Monday following a reported road accident.

The hospital noted that all three were conscious upon arrival and had stable vital signs. Although they sustained multiple abrasions and bruises, thorough evaluations ruled out any internal injuries.

Sonali’s nephew was discharged after receiving first aid, while Sonali and her sister remain under observation and are recovering steadily. Their condition continues to be stable.

This incident has drawn concern from Sonu Sood’s fans and well-wishers, with many taking to social media to express their support and prayers for the family. Known for his humanitarian work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sood has built a strong emotional connection with the public, and any news concerning his family draws significant attention.

Advertisement

For those unfamiliar, Sonu married Sonali in 1996. The couple has two sons, Ayaan and Ishant. Although the Fateh actor is one of the most renowned figures in the industry, he prefers to keep his personal life private and away from public attention.

Beyond his successful acting career, the Happy New Year actor's humanitarian efforts, particularly during the pandemic, earned him the status of a real-life hero in the hearts of his fans.