Top Bollywood movies about college life to relive your youth: Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na to 3 Idiots

College life is all about having fun, bunking classes, and living life in the most carefree manner. If you are somebody who wants to get into a flashback and relive all those ecstatic and joyful moments all over again, here is a list of Bollywood films about college life that will make you relive your youth. Take a look!

Top 10 Hindi films about college life

1. Chhichhore (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Stars: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma

Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Genre: Comedy-drama

Comedy-drama Writer: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Where to watch/OTT Platform: Hotstar/Jio Cinema

The plot of Chhichhore is centered around a group of friends and their seamless transition from the past to the present where they indulge in an unexpected reunion and walk down memory lane.

2. 2 states (2014)

IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Stars: Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Singh

Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Singh Director: Abhishek Varman

Abhishek Varman Genre: Romantic comedy-drama

Romantic comedy-drama Writer: Chetan Bhagat, Abhishek Varman

Chetan Bhagat, Abhishek Varman Where to watch/OTT Platform: Hotstar

The film is centered around the love story of Krish (Arjun Kapoor), a Punjabi, and Ananya (Alia Bhatt), a Tamilian Brahmin, who meet in college and make an attempt to convince their parents for their wedding. Will the lovebirds have a happy ending? Watch the film to find out.

3. Student Of The Year (2012)

IMDb Rating: 5.2

5.2 Stars: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Genre: Romantic comedy

Romantic comedy Writer: Rensil D’Silva, Niranjan Iyengar

Rensil D’Silva, Niranjan Iyengar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Student Of The Year revolves around the story of Abhimanyu (Sidharth Malhotra), Shanaya (Alia Bhatt) and Rohan Nanda (Varun Dhawan), who come from different backgrounds and their own set of tussles. The trio meet in college and a love triangle comes into existence.

4. F.A.L.T.U (2011)

IMDb Rating: 4.8

4.8 Stars: Riteish Deshmukh, Angad Bedi, Puja Gupta, Jackky Bhagnani

Riteish Deshmukh, Angad Bedi, Puja Gupta, Jackky Bhagnani Director: Remo D’Souza

Remo D’Souza Genre: Comedy

Comedy Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee5

Four friends curated a fake university to convince their parents that they had been offered admission from a reputed institute. However, more students begin to apply to their fake institute, thus making things complicated. Watch F.A.L.T.U to delve into their roller-coaster journey.

5. Wake Up Sid (2009)

IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak

Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Genre: Comedy-drama

Comedy-drama Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Sid (Played by Ranbir Kapoor) is the son of wealthy parents and is a lazy college-going student. Things take a drastic turn when he leaves his parent's house and how that makes him carve his own identity in the fast-paced life of Mumbai.

6. 3 Idiots

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Stars: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Genre: Comedy-drama

Comedy-drama Writer: Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani

Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

3 Idiots revolves around the lives of three engineering students - Farhan, Raju and Rancho, who come from different backgrounds and face their own set of challenges in life. The film further brings about the pressure put on students by the education system and how the trio overcome the challenges that life throws at them.

7. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Stars: Genelia Deshmukh, Imran Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah

Genelia Deshmukh, Imran Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah Director: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala Genre: Romantic-comedy

Romantic-comedy Writer: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Soft-spoken Jai (Imran Khan) and free-spirited Aditi (Genelia) are two friends who set out on their hunt for the perfect bride and groom for each other. However, things take a turn when they end up falling in love with each other during the process.

8. Rang De Basanti (2006)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Stars: Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Writer: Omprakash Mehra

Omprakash Mehra Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Rang De Basanti is the tale of six young Indians, who assist an English lady to film a documentary on the freedom fighters from their past. Furthermore, it depicts the events that lead them to relish the long-forgotten story of freedom.

9. Main Hoon Na (2004)

IMDb Rating: 7.0

7.0 Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao

Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

In Main Hoon Na, an army major dons the avatar of a college student and goes undercover. His mission aims to protect his general’s daughter from a radical militant and also, to find his estranged half-brother.

10. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Genre: Romantic comedy

Romantic comedy Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the heartwarming tale of Anjali, Tina, and Rahul. Back during their college years, Anjali was in love with Rahul, her best friend. However, he was all hearts for Tina. Cut to years later, Rahul and the now-deceased Tina’s daughter attempt to reunite her father and Anjali.

