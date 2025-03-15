Newtopia Episode 7 Review: Jisoo and Park Jung Min shine as lone warriors amid zombie apocalypse

Name: Newtopia

Premiere date: February 7, 2025

Cast: Jisoo, Park Jung Min, Im Sung Jae, Kang Young Seok

Director: Yoon Sung Hyun

Screenwriter: Ji Ho Jin, Han Jin Won

Number of episode: 8

Genre: Zombie, Romance

Where to watch: Prime Video

Newtopia episode 7 recap

Episode 7 of Newtopia puts the spotlight back on leads Kang Young Joo (Jisoo) and Lee Jae Yun (Park Jung Min) as they navigate separate, dire situations. Lee Jae Yun displays bravery by inspecting a hanging lift to ensure the survivors' safe passage to the basement. However, his solo effort takes a perilous turn when the lift's rope snaps, sending him crashing onto the third floor.

Meanwhile, Kang Young Joo stumbles upon a safe room filled with survivors and a famous singer. She finds solace in Lee Jae Yun's secretly recorded video, where he confesses that he would be understanding of her if they somehow end up breaking up before his military discharge. Determined to reunite, Kang Young Joo sets out, only to be ambushed by a group of men who suspect her of being bitten by zombies.

Newtopia episode 7 review

Park Jung Min's character, Lee Jae Yun, regains the spotlight by taking charge in the survival battle. His quick thinking and creative solution, wearing a giant teddy bear costume to jump from the third floor, impresses. Meanwhile, Jisoo's Kang Young Joo showcases her bravery, fearlessly tackling obstacles head-on, from decapitating zombies with an electric chainsaw to fending off an armed group of men.

However, Aaron Park's (Kim Joon Han) return, which generated significant hype in episode 6, falls flat in episode 7. His character's potential is underutilized. On the other hand, hotelier O Su Jeong (Hong Seo Hee) continues to shine, revealing her bold side beneath her fragile exterior. She assertively puts ammunition operator Hwang Gyeong Sik (Kim Jung Jin) in his place, pointing a gun at his head. The reason she resorted to the method was because he was unwilling to cooperate during teamwork and was ready to take down anyone who tried to question his selfish acts.

The rest of the supporting cast, including Im Sung Jae's Ra In Ho, fail to leave a lasting impression.