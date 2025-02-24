Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho's Buried Hearts Ep 3 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what to expect

Park Hyung Sik, Lee Hae Young, and Heo Joon Ho's "life-or-death money game," Buried Hearts, uncovered the schemes and goals of its central characters in the second episode of the crime thriller. This gripping narrative exposed the dark side of ruthless ambition, where individuals will stop at nothing to seize power and wealth. The drama revealed how allegiances can shift in an instant, and a friend can quickly become a foe when it suits their interests.

In episode 2 of Buried Hearts, we saw Seo Dong Ju, played by Park Hyung Sik, struggling both professionally and personally. The bigshots around him all ganged up to corner him. Even his girlfriend, Yeo Eun Nam (Hong Hwa Yeon), whom he intended to propose for marriage, gave him the biggest blow of his life. She married another man for her high ambitions and secured a future. He confronted her, asking if she ever considered marriage with him, to which she replied negatively, shattering his heart into pieces.

Cha Gang Cheon, chairman of Daesan Group, had promised Yeom Jang Seon to fire Seo Dong Ju. However, he wanted to give him another chance. Yeom Jang Seon saw it as a threat and hired killers to eliminate Seo Dong Ju, who, in a fit of rage, transferred $2 million from Yeom Jang Seon's Swiss account. Episode 3 of Buried Hearts will take on from here. It will be available globally on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India) on February 28 at 9 p.m. KST (6:30 p.m. IST). South Korean viewers can also stream it on OTT site Wavve. The subsequent episodes will be released every Friday and Saturday.

On the run with the stolen $2 million, Seo Dong Ju will use the money as leverage to blackmail Yeom Jang Seon to allow him to live and start anew. The upcoming confrontation between Seo Dong Ju, "the one who wants to take," and Yeom Jang Seon, "the one who wants to protect," promises to be intriguing.The story will also delve into Dong Ju's romantic side, showcasing his unwavering dedication to his lost love, who is now married. With unrelenting passion, he'll pursue his two ultimate goals: accumulating immense wealth and winning back the love of his life.