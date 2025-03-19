'Simba update’: Park Seo Joon subtly shuts down Kim Soo Hyun feud speculation with cute dog post
Park Seo Joon effortlessly shuts Kim Soo Hyun's feud rumors with a heartwarming Simba update, proving that love and cuteness speak louder than controversy.
Park Seo Joon knows how not to get tangled in controversies. The Gyeongseong Creature actor has subtly put an end to swirling feud rumors with a heartfelt post about his beloved pet dog, Simba.
The actor posted a loving update on social media on March 18 by sharing a photo of Simba along with the words "Simba update" and "My baby update." His post's sentimental and intimate tone appeared to deflect criticism from recent rumors that he had made fun of fellow actor Kim Soo Hyun.
On March 16, Park Seo Joon shared several pictures from his trip to Paris with the caption, "What did I do in Paris? Garo". Although the post seemed casual, there were soon rumors that it was a cryptic jab at Kim Soo Hyun. When Kim Se Eui, the host of the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, stated in a live broadcast on March 17 that Park Seo Joon's remarks had a deeper significance, the theory gained momentum.
Well, this isn't the first time Park Seo Joon has shared a post about his dog.
According to Kim Se Eui, "Garo" could be related to Kim Soo Hyun's former alias, "YouTuber Kim Paris." He went on to say that the phrase was a reference to Kim Soo Hyun's alleged relationship with actress Kim Sae Ron, whom Kim Soo Hyun is alleged to have nicknamed "Serone."
Kim Se Eui's suggestion that Park Seo Joon's caption was a deliberate reference to Garosero.
The rumor was quickly dispelled by Park Seo Joon's fans, who pointed out that the actor had previously used the word "Garo" in a caption. He had previously posted a few pictures from his trip to Miyazaki, Japan, along with the words "In Miyazaki Garo."
Kim Soo Hyun's agency seeks help from Kim Sae Ron's acquaintances to prove 'innocence', planning to hold press conference; Report