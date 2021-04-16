Raat Baaki Hai Movie Review: Rahul Dev impresses in this run of the mill and pointless thriller

Read our movie review of the direct to digital release, Raat Baaki Hai, featuring Annup Sonii, Paoli Dam, Rahul Dev and Dipannita Sharma.

Movie Name: Raat Baaki Hai

Cast:Annup Sonii, Paoli Dam, Rahul Dev and Dipannita Sharma

Director: Avinash Das

Rating: 1.5/5

Platform: Zee 5

Thriller is the most preferred genre for the web world, as the makers attempt to create an atmosphere that keeps the audience hooked on their TV sets. While some succeed in doing so, most churn out content that force the viewers to turn off the television or switch to another film/series. The film we are talking about today is Raat Baaki Hai, featuring Annup Sonii, Paoli Dam, Rahul Dev and Dipannita Sharma in lead.

As the title suggests, the story of this film unfolds in a single night, though the director, Avinash Das, makes frequent use flashbacks trying to join the loose ends. Despite a runtime of just 89 minutes, the film is tad too long for the finale that it has to offer. The makers build up the murder mystery to unveil something that one might have been able to guess even if the film was made in the 1980s. It’s basically about a cop, working on the pay roll of a top politician of the region, who takes control of a case, to get the politician out of the mess. Heard it before? A million times.

To make it a little “hatke”, the makers have set it against the backdrop of Bollywood. While you think, this aspect would bring in some twist towards the second half, it’s only in the end you realise that it’s just a fancy backdrop, and the story would have had same outcome even if not for the film industry. What works with Raat Baaki Hai are the dialogues, background score and the cinematography, and what doesn’t work is everything else.

While the Rahul Dev track tries to keep the interest alive, the Annup Sonii and Paoli Dam moves at the pace of a snail. Talking of performances, Rahul Dev delivers a sincere performance as a cop, but his character motives are not clear till the end. Probably, there was a need to develop it better. After watching Annup Sonii in Savdhaan India, it’s difficult to imagine him as an alcoholic with anger issues. On a serious note, though a fantastic actor, he is miscast for the part. Paoli Dam tries her best to get into the royale space, but it’s not exactly a fruitful attempt. Dipannita Sharma as Vani is just about decent, though, she doesn’t have a lot to do.

Overall, even if someone says, Raat Baaki Hai, chalo picture dekhte hai, you shouldn’t watch this run of the mill thriller and rather get some sleep, because Raat Baaki Hai. The closing shot of the film is as absurd as it get's and the unravelling in the climax of who has done it is predictable. But what makes it even worse is the reasoning for the motive. None the less, one word review for Raat Baaki Hai is - Avoid.

