pinkvilla
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL
Hamburger Menu pinkvilla
Home
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Home Categories

Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Review: Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery collab is technically brilliant film that goes on for too long

Cody Rhodes spills beans on The Rock potentially replacing him in WrestleMania 40 main event vs Roman Reigns

Malaikottai Vaaliban Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about the Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery film

What happened between Kevin Durant and Grant Williams and why did Jusuf Nurkic SHOVE the Mavs player? Details inside

BABYMONSTER officially announces Ahyeon’s return; drops first teasers for comeback Stuck In The Middle

Today's Final Jeopardy (January 24, 2024): Who won Game 98 of Season 40?

'That mean you ass': When Lamar Jackson brutally roasted fan who tried to troll him after using and losing with him in Madden

Tom Hollander Mistakenly Received Tom Holland's Seven-Figure Avengers Bonus Check: READ

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan lauds ‘mega movie’; Rakesh Roshan calls him, Deepika Padukone 'best'
Entertainment
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Entertainment Categories

Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Review: Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery collab is technically brilliant film that goes on for too long

Malaikottai Vaaliban Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about the Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery film

Today's Final Jeopardy (January 24, 2024): Who won Game 98 of Season 40?

Tom Hollander Mistakenly Received Tom Holland's Seven-Figure Avengers Bonus Check: READ

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan lauds ‘mega movie’; Rakesh Roshan calls him, Deepika Padukone 'best'

Shaitaan teaser out: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika’s terrified look and R Madhavan's sinister smile will give you chills

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Li's accusation uncover Bill's potential paternity?

General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jordan Ashford's bold move with Brick unravel the Investigation?

Who Has Trevor Noah Dated In The Past? Find Out About His Old Relationships Amid Alleged New Flame Zoë Mabie
Lifestyle
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Sports
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Sports Categories

Cody Rhodes spills beans on The Rock potentially replacing him in WrestleMania 40 main event vs Roman Reigns

What happened between Kevin Durant and Grant Williams and why did Jusuf Nurkic SHOVE the Mavs player? Details inside

'That mean you ass': When Lamar Jackson brutally roasted fan who tried to troll him after using and losing with him in Madden

Travis Kelce shares retirement plan with brother Jason inspired by Chiefs vs BIlls amid rumors of NFL retirement

Why was Draymond Green excluded from Team USA’s player pool for Olympics 2024? Grant Hill gets brutally honest

'Keeping it real': Lamar Jackson leaves NFL fans in stitches when asked about Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce reveals what Taylor Swift thought of shirtless Jason Kelce after rumors of rift with him and wife Kylie

WrestleMania 40 spoiler: Huge update on if Triple H will book Roman Reigns vs The Rock or Cody Rhodes

‘Shaq wants to date Bol Bol’: Shaquille O’Neal angers NBA fans by saying Bol Bol can do what Victor Wembanyama does 'a little better'
Korean
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Korean Categories

BABYMONSTER officially announces Ahyeon’s return; drops first teasers for comeback Stuck In The Middle

IU's Love wins all joins BTS' Yet To Come as the only song to hit number one on MelOn Top 100

NewJeans to be honored as Group of the Year at 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

POLL: Lee Gwan Hee, Kim Gyu Ri, Choi Min Woo and more; vote for your favorite Single's Inferno 3 contestant

Night Heat: Woo Do Hwan, Jang Dong Gun, Hyeri and more set to star in upcoming action movie; DETAILS

Will Ju Ji Hoon return to romance after 18 years? Actor receives offer for Love on a Single Tree Bridge

85 K-pop captions for Instagram from BTS, BLACKPINK, IU and more

Marry My Husband Ep 7-8 Review: Park Min Young, Na In Woo's compelling chemistry hooks as revenge unfolds

(G)I-DLE’s upcoming album 2 surpasses 1.8 million pre-orders; shattering personal record and tying with aespa
Select
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Fashion
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Fashion Categories

Kriti Sanon's airport look in a red turtleneck bodysuit and black denim jeans is all about class

Sunny Leone’s FIRE bikini collection is everything you need to inspire your next beach-side vacation

Kriti Sanon’s red and brown all-Micheal Kors fit gives equestrian vibes with double-faced melton slit skirt

Deepika Padukone shows how to power through suits effortlessly as she channels boss vibe for Fighter promotions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu can make a perfect muse for any designer; looks the 'gold' way in Kresha Bajaj outfits

Sonam Kapoor wears all-Dior for fancy date in Paris; adds classic touch to outfit with a pink bow

Not Emily but 'Ananya Panday in Paris'; a look at the actor’s luxurious looks in black

Malaika Arora's dinner date look proves you can never go wrong with white

Deepika Padukone attended Fighter screening in white Louis Vuitton sweater and wide-legged jeans
Health
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Beauty
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Horoscope
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
Advertisement
Malaikottai Vaaliban movie poster

Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Review

Hindi

Action
Drama
Fantasy

25 Jan 2024

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Review: Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery collab is technically brilliant film that goes on for too long

Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s first on-screen collaboration has just hit the silver screens. But does it match the hype? Check out the full review below.

by S Devasankar

Updated on Jan 25, 2024   |  11:29 AM IST  |  821
News Comment Share
Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Review: Mohanlal starrer bring to life an epic fable on-screen

Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Review: Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery collab is technically brilliant film that goes on for too long

Name: Malaikottai Vaaliban

Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Cast: Mohanlal,Sonalee Kulkarni,Hariprashanth

Writer: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Rating: 3

Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s first on-screen collaboration, Malaikottai Vaaliban, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Malayalam films in recent times. The film features an ensemble cast from around the globe, including Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, and many more in prominent roles, apart from Mohanlal. The film has just hit the silver screens, but does it live up to the hype? Let’s find out!

The Plot of Malaikottai Vaaliban

Malaikottai Vaaliban is a fantasy action film that follows the tale of the eponymous character, who is an undefeated warrior. He goes from one land to the next, defeating the most valiant warrior from the land. 

However, Valiban’s life takes a turn when he meets a dancer by the name of Rangapattinam Rangarani, and an evil lord by the name of Chamathakan. How their lives get entangled, and the events that follow form the crux of the story.

What works in Malaikottai Vaaliban

Arguably, it is the cinematography by Madhu Neelakandan that breathes life into Malaikottai Vaaliban. The camera work is inexplicably brilliant, with picturesque shots that transport the audience to the world of fantasy that Lijo Jose Pellissery has churned up. What goes hand in hand with the cinematography is the use of colors. 

In a recent interview, Mohanlal had mentioned that Malaikottai Vaaliban is not a period film, but rather falls into a fantasy, fable-like genre. Undeniably, it is the cinematography that helps translate this on screen. The shots used are quite reminiscent of the Aladdin, and Alibaba and the 40 thieves animated cartoons that a lot of us have watched as children. Furthermore, there are several references and inspirations from Japanese Samurai films helping showcase the valiant nature of Vaaliban. 

Additionally, the extensive use of dissolves in the editing added a layer to the fairy tale that the filmmaker has weaved. 

Another department that demands praise is the music by Prashant Pillai. The music, be it in songs, or as the background score, is a mixture of genres including classical, western, Arabic, soulful melodies and many more. 

The role played by the art department, including art direction by Gokul Das, costume by Ratheesh Chammravattom, and Sujith Sudhakaran in bringing the fictional world to life also deserves a special mention.

Check out the trailer of the film below:

What does not work in Malaikottai Vaaliban

The biggest issue one would face while watching Malaikottai Vaaliban is the extensive runtime. Right from the first scene, the film follows a rather slow pace, which is maintained throughout the film. Although there is a slight increase in pace in the second half, it quickly goes back to the slow pace, lagged experience. The relatively slow pace can sometimes be a bit overbearing for the audience as well. What adds to the slow pace of the film is the extensive use of slow motion in the editing as well.

Something that deserves to be mentioned along with the slow pace of the film is its writing. While the idea of Malaikottai Vaaliban as a film, and the incidents that take place in it are quite solid, the journey from one incident to the next seems to be quite haphazard. Further, it has not been established well enough that the film falls under the fantasy action genre, leading to quite the confusion when certain action sequences take place. While the story as an idea works, its translation to the script seems half-baked. 

A factor that does deserve appreciation is that the film does not stop right after the emotionally charged, high octane action sequence in the second half, and the characters go back to their daily livelihood, as one would expect fairy tales to end. One ‘once upon a time’ can always be followed up by another. However, Lijo Jose Pellissery takes too long to elaborate why the film is still going on.

The Performances in Malaikottai Vaaliban

Undoubtedly, it is one of Mohanlal’s best on-screen performances in recent times. The actor brings the character of Malaikottai Vaaliban to life, and in a seemingly believable manner. Further, the supporting cast including Hareesh Peradi, Manoj Moses, and Katha Nandi all deserve praise as well. 

Sonalee Kulkarni was quite impeccable for most parts, however, there is one scene in particular where it feels she has overdone. Nonetheless, that scene does not discredit her brilliant performance in other scenes. Danish Sait, in his Malayalam debut, does justice to his character of Chamathakan, the maniacal antagonist. There is a thin line between being maniacal and overacting, and Danish manages to walk the line with precision for most parts of the film. However, there are parts where he overdoes it as well.

Final Verdict of Malaikottai Vaaliban

In an interview prior to the film’s release Mohanlal had mentioned that Malaikottai Vaaliban is a one of a kind film, which has rarely been attempted in India. The statement holds true. Malaikottai Valiban is indeed a bold attempt in the fantasy genre by Lijo Jose Pellissery, a director known to keep experimenting with his films. The film does bring a fable-esque scenario to life, and convincingly portrays the valiant fairy tale of the titular warrior. Despite its flaws, Malaikottai Vaaliban is worth watching in theaters, especially for Madhu Neelakandan’s cinematography and Prashant Pillai’s music.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

S Devasankar

S Devasankar

Journalist
Twitter Linkedin

A graduate in Economics, with heart made of cinema, Devasankar is vividly in love with world cinema! A true believer of the phrase cinema has no bo...

Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the similar topics

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Captain Miller

Captain Miller

Action,Drama

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 61.00 cr.

Yellow Strip
Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram

Action,Drama

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 3

Collection: Rupees Sign 165.50 cr.

Yellow Strip
Hanu Man

Hanu Man

Action,Fantasy

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 3.5

Collection: Rupees Sign 223.50 cr.

Yellow Strip

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

The Underdoggs 2024 movie Video Icon

The Underdoggs

Comedy • Sport

Release date: 26 Jan 2024

Bagheera 2024 movie

Bagheera

Drama • Thriller

Release date: 26 Jan 2024

Case of Kondana 2024 movie Video Icon

Case Of Kondana

Crime • Thriller

Release date: 26 Jan 2024

105 Minutes 2024 movie Video Icon

105 Minutes

Horror • Thriller

Release date: 26 Jan 2024

Miller’s Girl 2024 movie Video Icon

Miller’s Girl

Drama

Release date: 26 Jan 2024

Badland Hunters 2024 movie Video Icon

Badland Hunters

Action • Drama

Release date: 26 Jan 2024

Vadakkupatti Ramasamy 2024 movie Video Icon

Vadakkupatti Ramasamy

Comedy • Drama

Release date: 02 Feb 2024

Orion and the Dark 2024 movie Video Icon

Orion And The Dark

Comedy • Adventure

Release date: 02 Feb 2024

Kamthaan 2024 movie Video Icon

Kamthaan

Comedy

Release date: 02 Feb 2024

Argylle 2024 movie Video Icon

Argylle

Action • Thriller

Release date: 02 Feb 2024

latest movies

Singapore Saloon 2024 movie Video Icon

Singapore Saloon

Comedy • Family

Fighter 2024 movie Video Icon

Fighter

Action • Drama

Malaikottai Vaaliban 2024 movie Video Icon

Malaikottai Vaaliban

Action • Drama

Main Atal Hoon 2024 movie Video Icon

Main Atal Hoon

Drama • Biography

1.5

Naa Saami Ranga 2024 movie Video Icon

Naa Saami Ranga

Action • Drama

Eagle 2024 movie Video Icon

Eagle

Action • Thriller

Saindhav 2024 movie Video Icon

Saindhav

Action • Crime

Lal Salaam 2024 movie Video Icon

Lal Salaam

Drama • Thriller

Project K 2024 movie Video Icon

Project K

Action • Drama

Captain Miller 2024 movie Video Icon

Captain Miller

Action • Drama

4

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement
close