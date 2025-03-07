Nadaaniyan Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor star in a warm, soft and comforting teen drama that doesn't intend to break new ground

Brief

Nadaaniyan, directed by Shauna Gautam, is a youthful romantic drama streaming on Netflix that caters primarily to the teen audience. Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles, alongside seasoned actors like Suneil Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, and a vibrant ensemble including Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Archana Puran Singh, and newcomers like Apoorva Mukhija and Aaliyah Qureishi, the film explores love, pretense, and societal expectations.

Plot

Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor) is a wealthy young girl who has lived a privileged yet emotionally hollow life. Raised in a dysfunctional family, Pia is caught between her father, Rajat (Suneil Shetty), a lawyer obsessed with having a son to inherit his firm, and her mother (Mahima Chaudhary), who is fixated on maintaining a flawless social image. Pia, after analysing a few factors, decides that she wants a hot and handsome boyfriend for her upcoming birthday which is just two weeks away.

Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan) is a humble scholarship student from Noida, whom Pia hires to pose as her boyfriend. She pays him weekly to put up with the act of being her boyfriend. What starts as a transactional arrangement, soon spirals into deeper emotions. Trouble brews when Pia’s mother discovers Arjun’s modest background and publicly humiliates him. This sets the stage for the drama to follow.

Will Pia and Arjun overcome their differences? Will their secret deal be exposed? Watch Nadaaniyan to find out.

What Works for Nadaaniyan

Nadaaniyan thrives on its softness and cuteness, making it an easy, breezy watch for fans of teen romances. The chemistry between Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor is undeniably sweet. Their chemistry lends the film a youthful energy that resonates with its target audience. Sachin Jigar's soundtrack, featuring excellent songs like Nadaaniyan and Tere Ishq Mein, add flair and emotion to the going-ons.

The storytelling, while not groundbreaking, is light and engaging, reminiscent of Netflix’s signature teen dramas. It’s the kind of movie you can switch on without overthinking. Basically, it is a perfect weekend escape. Cameos from Meezaan Jafri and Orry add sparkle to the narrative. Archana Puran Singh’s lively presence reminds you of her iconic role of Miss Briganza in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, this time around with a little twist.

What Doesn’t Work for Nadaaniyan

The film’s biggest drawback is its predictability. The story follows a well-trodden path, offering little in terms of surprises or innovation. Every twist and turn feels telegraphed, and the conflicts, whether Pia’s familial pressures or the class divide between her and Arjun seem basic and, at times, forced. For a narrative centered on pretense and emotional growth, Nadaaniyan lacks the depth or spunk to elevate it beyond a standard teen love story. It’s not a film that challenges its audience or leaves a lasting impression, which might disappoint viewers seeking something more substantial.

Watch the Nadaaniyan Review

Performances in Nadaaniyan

Ibrahim Ali Khan makes a confident debut as Arjun. He exudes charm and good looks. However, his voice modulation could use some refinement. Khushi Kapoor shines as Pia, bringing an innocent, relatable charm that suits the soft teen-drama vibe perfectly.

Suneil Shetty and Mahima Chaudhary deliver solid support as Pia’s flawed parents, while Jugal Hansraj and Dia Mirza do well as Arjun's understanding parents. Archana Puran Singh steals her scenes with her effervescent energy. Newcomers Apoorva Mukhija and Aaliyah Qureishi are nice as Pia’s friends. Other friends of Pia, played by Neel Deewan, Agasthya Shah, and Dev Agasteya, hold their own.

Meezaan Jafri’s cameo is likeable, and Orry leaves a quirky mark. Overall, the performances are a strong suit, even if the script doesn’t stretch their potential.

Final Verdict of Nadaaniyan

Nadaaniyan is a sweet, unchallenging teen drama that delivers exactly what it promises: a modern, cheesy romance with a touch of Dharma-esque flair. For those who enjoy Netflix’s teen offerings or don’t mind a predictable love story with catchy tunes and likeable new actors, it’s a reasonable watch.

Nadaaniyan is now streaming on Netflix. Watch the movie and let us know how you find it to be.