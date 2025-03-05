Nadaaniyan Screening: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan twin in black; Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha arrive to support Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor: WATCH
B-town youngsters Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan attended the star-studded special screening of Nadaaniyan. They were joined by veteran actress Rekha.
B-town youngster Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his acting debut alongside Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan. As the romantic-comedy film inches towards its release date on March 7, 2025, the makers hosted a star-studded special screening. The premiere of the upcoming movie was attended by several B-town star kids including Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Veteran actress Rekha also arrived to support the actors.
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan arrived to support Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The Archies actress made heads turn with her simple and elegant style. For the fun night, the diva sported a long black flowy dress. She completed her look with a pair of transparent high heels, a watch, a gold bracelet and hoops, and an expensive bag in tan.
Suhana Khan attends Nadaaniyan screening:
She was joined by Janhvi Kapoor who looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of distressed denim pants paired with a basic white top and high heels. The Dhadak actress let her hair lose and posed happily as she arrived to support her little sister Khushi.
Janhvi Kapoor attends Nadaaniyan screening:
Next up was Sara Ali Khan who stunned at the special screening of Nadaaniyan. The Kedarnath actress walked the red carpet wearing a pair of perfectly tailored pants along with a matching lace top. With kohl-rimmed eyes, high heels, a stylish purse and hair left open, she completed her look. Sara also came back with her little brother Ibrahim to pose for the paparazzi.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan pose together:
Veteran Bollywood actress and style icon Rekha made sure not to miss the event. Since she shares a lovely bond with the families of Ibrahim and Khushi, the senior star came to support the youngsters. The actress looked like a vision in a white saree. To complete her look, she wore a stack of golden bracelets with matching earrings and carried a golden purse. Keeping her makeup minimal, Rekha sported bold red lips with sindoor on her forehead.
Rekha attends Nadaaniyan screening:
