SEVENTEEN turns wedding ceremony into concert; Mingyu and Vernon react to Jun's drama Exclusive Fairytale

SEVENTEEN members were spotted at a wedding on July 30. Known for their incredible performances and amazing vocals SEVENTEEN sang the song Very Nice at the ceremony. Any stage SEVENTEEN performs on turns into a concert. Guests who attended the wedding ceremony shared the moments of the FML singers performing. Member Mingyu and Vernon were seen reacting to Jun's drama Exclusive Fairytale on a fan call event.

SEVENTEEN turned the wedding into their concert

On July 30, videos of SEVENTEEN singing at a company colleague's wedding took over the internet. According to the attendees, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Woozi, Wonwoo, DK, The8, Vernon, and Dino were at the venue. Members Mingyu and Seungkwan could not be a part of the ceremony. The mood maker Hoshi took charge of interacting with the audience as the group decided to perform Very Nice. Hoshi is seen making the guests practice the Aju Nice chant. To make the performance even more exciting and fun, he requested the guests to get up in their places to enjoy the song. Making everyone including the SEVENTEEN members burst into laughter, Hoshi said, "I can see whoever is not standing". During the concerts, Very Nice is a classic song that goes on endlessly until the members wish to stop. The K-pop group usually gives the mics in fans' hands to sing a part of Very Nice. This wholesome incident reminded fans and netizens of SEVENTEEN's concerts.

Mingyu and Vernon reacted to Jun's Exclusive Fairytale

During a recent fan call event SEVENTEEN members spoke to international fans. While other fans spent their precious moments with the group by having interesting conversations, one fan chose a very different way. They showed a scene from Jun's ongoing Chinese drama Exclusive Fairytale to a few members to get their reactions. Mingyu saw the scene and was confused and kept asking, "What is he doing? What is happening?". He then started singing Jung's latest single PSYCHO. The fan asked if has watched the episodes yet and Mingyu replied, "I have not, But I have to watch it, I'll watch it today".

On the other hand, Vernon was seen to be stunned and confused in a picture as he saw one of the scenes. Fans are loving the reactions SEVENTEEN gave to Jun's Chinese drama.

