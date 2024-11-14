Song Jae Rim's We Got Married co-star Kim So Eun has 'no words to describe hurt' after actor's sudden death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The tragic passing of actor Song Jae Rim has left a deep sadness in the hearts of his fans, and colleagues, including his close friend and We Got Married co-star, Kim So Eun. Known for their natural chemistry on the show, which aired in 2014, the pair quickly became one of the most beloved virtual couples, creating a lasting bond that extended far beyond their on-screen roles.

In a deeply melancholic Instagram update, Kim So Eun shared a selfie of the two together, expressing her heartbreak and bidding him a peaceful journey into the afterlife. Culturally, it is believed in Korea that the departed must cross the Samdochun (Sanzu River) before reaching the afterlife, and Kim So Eun wished her friend well on this journey. She reassured fans with a message, telling them not to worry about her.

“No words on earth can describe how much it hurts,” she wrote. “I hope he is not lonely in his long journey. Goodbye… my friend… See you again.”

Take a look at the post here;

Kim So Eun’s emotional tribute to Song Jae Rim has resonated deeply with fans who were concerned for her well-being after hearing the shocking news of his death. Meanwhile, Song Jae Rim was found dead in his Seongdong Gu home in Seoul on November 12, leaving behind a void in the industry.

Authorities confirmed no signs of foul play, but a two-page note was discovered at the scene. The cause of death is still under investigation, but the news has shaken the entertainment world, as the actor had been actively involved in projects such as My Military Valentine and Queen Woo.

Song Jae Rim, born in 1985, first gained widespread fame for his role in Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), but it was his candid, humorous personality on We Got Married that truly endeared him to audiences. His playful chemistry with Kim So Eun during their time on the show remains a cherished memory for many.

As Song Jae Rim’s funeral was held on November 14 at Seoul Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital, those who loved him gathered to celebrate his life and the bright light he brought to the world.

