7 Malayalam OTT releases to watch this week: Sudev Nair starrer Kammattam to Manju Warrier's found-footage thriller Footage

Malayalam cinema is experiencing a great run in theaters with recent releases like Lokah, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam. However, if you’re wondering what to watch from the comfort of your homes, here’s a list of Malayalam films and series that are releasing on OTT this week.

7 Malayalam OTT releases to watch this week

1. Kammattam

Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, Sai Kumar, Vivya Santh, Akhil Kavalayoor, Sreerekha, Arun Sol, Jordy Poojar, Ajay Vasudev Director: Shan Thulasidharan

Mystery Crime Thriller Streaming date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 Where to watch: ZEE5

Kammattam follows Inspector Antonio George, a police officer who suspects foul play in the mysterious death of Samuel Umman. As his investigation leads him to Samuel's employee, Francis, Antonio realises that a much larger conspiracy is at play.

Whether Antonio solves the case or whether something darker lurks in the shadows forms the crux of the series. The show, a multi-camera production, consists of 6 episodes, each expected to run between 30 and 40 minutes.

Interestingly, the Sudev Nair starrer web series completed its filming in just 11 days.

2. Kadhikan

Mukesh, Unni Mukundan, Ketaki Narayan, Krishnanand, Gopu Krishna, Sabitha Jayaraj Director: Jayaraj

Drama Streaming date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Kadhikan centers on Chandrasenan, a once-popular storyteller from the 1980s who now works as a sawmill employee after his art falls out of favor. However, his life takes a turn when a young schoolboy expresses interest in learning the craft.

The film unfolds into a touching tale of mentorship, revival, and rediscovery of life’s purpose. Kadhikan features actor-politician Mukesh in the lead role, while Unni Mukundan plays an extended cameo.

3. Police Day

Tini Tom, Nandhu, Ansiba Hassan, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Hareesh Kanaran, Jeeva Nambiar Director: Santhosh Mohan Palodu

Mystery Crime Thriller Streaming date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Police Day is a crime thriller that starts with the sudden death of a Dy SP, which appears to be a suicide. However, IPS officer Lal Mohan suspects foul play and launches an investigation that reveals darker secrets.

Whether it was a murder and who was responsible forms the central mystery. The film stars Tini Tom in the lead role, with Ansiba Hassan and Dharmajan Bolgatty in supporting parts.

4. Raveendra Nee Evide

Anoop Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Sheelu Abraham, Azeez Nedumangad Director: Manoj Palodan

Comedy Thriller Streaming date: September 3, 2025

September 3, 2025 Where to watch: Saina Play

Raveendra Nee Evide is a comedy thriller that follows Raveendran, a weather officer obsessed with certainty. His life takes a wild turn after a strange incident with a neighbor leads him to suspect his wife.

As doubt clouds his judgment, he finds himself in unexpected and chaotic situations.

5. Najuss: An Impure Story

Kailash, Titto Wilson, Manoj Govindan, Ambili Ouseph, Sajitha Madathil, Kunjikannan Cheruvathoor Director: Sreejith Poyilkavu

Drama Streaming date: September 3, 2025

September 3, 2025 Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Najuss: An Impure Story is a drama movie starring Kailash in the lead role. It tells the story of Moosa, a reserved madrasa teacher in a conservative rural Muslim community.

Moosa’s life takes a dramatic turn when he chooses to care for a stray dog, an act considered impure by the members of his religious community. His compassion defies religious norms and exposes him to alienation, judgment, and deep personal conflict.

The film explores themes of quiet rebellion, faith, resilience, and moral courage.

6. Flask

Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Sidharth Bharathan, Aswathy Sreekanth Director: Rahul Riji Nair

Comedy Thriller Drama Streaming date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Flask follows Jyothi Kumar, an aspiring singer who ends up as a police constable. Tasked with providing security to the arrogant District Judge Venkitesh Balaji, Jyothi frequently lands in trouble because of his clumsy behaviour.

However, things take a dark turn when both men are kidnapped by a Maoist group, leading to a high-stakes survival scenario.

7. Footage

Manju Warrier, Vishak Nair, Gayathri Ashok Director: Saiju Sreedharan

Found-footage Thriller Streaming date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 Where to watch: SunNXT

Footage is a found-footage thriller starring Manju Warrier in the lead role. The film follows a young and vibrant vlogging couple who document their lives while exploring unknown locations.

Set during the COVID-19 pandemic, their curiosity about an unconventional neighbor leads them into a secluded forest, where a series of intense events unfold.

The movie marks the debut directorial of popular editor Saiju Sreedharan, known for his works in films like Anjaam Paathira, Kumbalangi Nights, and Maayanadhi. Interestingly, Footage is the first-ever Malayalam movie to be made in this genre.

