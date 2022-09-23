AK62 EXCLUSIVE: Gautham Menon to play villain in Ajith-Vignesh Shivan film? Actor-director clarifies

He said, “Vignesh is a very close friend of mine but nothing has come up to me as of now. If there’s anything such, I would love to play an antagonist as it is a kind of role that always excites me.” For the unversed, Gautham helmed Ajith starrer Yennai Arindhaal, which also had Trisha Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and Arun Vijay.

Vignesh Shivan-Ajith- Nayanthara trio has teamed up for their next venture, AK62. The film has set high expectations right from its announcement. As far as the cast is concerned, there’s an immense buzz that renowned actor and director, Gautham Vasudev Menon will essay the role of antagonist in the film. During his recent chat with Pinkvilla, Gautham clarified the speculations about him being in AK62.

Gautham also expressed his wish to team up with Thalapathy Vijay soon. “Have been planning to team up with Vijay for a very long time but there’s nothing on cards as of now. If there’s anything that comes from his side, I would love to,” said Gautham who is currently in talks for Thalapathy67.

On a related note, during the interview, the filmmaker also confirmed he is working on Nayanthara’s documentary that will chart her childhood to her journey in the industry. “Many initially thought that I'm directing their wedding movie, but it is a documentary with Netflix that will be all about Nayanthara. She is called Lady Superstar for a reason and we are living up to it. Right from her childhood journey to now, we have included everything. You will get to see a lot of childhood photos and moments of her also. Vignesh is also a part of it. We are still working on it,” revealed Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu director.

Also Read| Gautham Vasudev Menon Interview: Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu with Simbu is my best work so far