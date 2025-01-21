Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy declares she's 'blessed with the best' and these heartwarming family PICS are proof
Allu Arjun is enjoying the success of Pushpa 2, which has shattered numerous records. His recent joyful family moment highlights his true strength, showing that he always has their support.
Allu Arjun’s spectacular feat with Pushpa 2 has broken most records in Telugu cinema. The movie has set a new benchmark in terms of its mass appeal. After weeks of running successfully in theaters, the makers even introduced a reloaded version with an additional twenty minutes of extra footage for fans to rejoice and enjoy.
Amid all the appreciation he has been receiving lately, the actor’s recent family photos reflect the calm and contentment of his success.
Check out the photos here:
Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy, shared a bunch of family pictures, including herself with her husband and their kids, Ayaan and Arha. In one of the pictures, their pet dog also made a cutesy appearance.
The family of four looked beautiful together as they twinned in white t-shirts and blue denim. Along with the pictures, Sneha penned a caption that read, “Blessed with the best.”
Coming back to his professional front, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, in its reloaded version, has grabbed special attention from fans, particularly for one iconic scene, which they have deemed the peak of cinema.
The specific sequence refers to the moment when the actor is returned his gold chain, which was once snatched away from him as a child.
The way Allu Arjun portrayed his emotions in that particular frame—reflecting both a sense of joy and nostalgia—was immensely applauded in theaters by fans, who erupted into claps and cheers.
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, alongside Allu Arjun.
