Bazooka Trailer OUT: Mammootty starrer thriller is a stylish game of good vs evil to path of salvation, joined by Gautham Menon

Bazooka starring Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. Ahead of the much-awaited movie’s release, the makers have unveiled its trailer.

The 2-minute and 32-second trailer of the movie promises a stylish thriller which is a game of good vs evil that will lead the people to the path of salvation.

Check out the post here:

The movie Bazooka promises a stylish narrative, presenting a game thriller that revolves around a police officer and a businessman named Mr. Nobody, who team up to stop a string of crimes.

While hunting a serial killer, the duo devises a series of games to track him down. Mammootty plays the main lead, while Gautham Vasudev Menon takes on the role of an IPS officer.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer, Divya Pillai, Sharaf U Dheen, Jagadish, Sidharth Bharathan, and many more in key roles. Bazooka is written and directed by Deeno Dennis.

The movie’s cinematography is handled by Nimish Ravi, with editing by Praveen Prabhakar and the late Nishadh Yusuf. Additionally, the film’s music is composed by Saeed Abbas.

Regarding Mammootty’s recent work, he was last seen in Dominic and the Ladies' Purse , directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. This comedy-mystery film follows Dominic, a sharp yet disgraced ex-cop who now runs a detective agency. Alongside his assistant, he embarks on a mission to find the true owner of a ladies’ purse.

Advertisement

As the investigation unfolds, what initially appears to be a simple case turns into a complex mystery involving missing persons, murder, and more. The rest of the film follows Dominic and his assistant as they race against time to unravel the case.

Apart from Mammootty, the movie also features actors Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, and more in key roles.