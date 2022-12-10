EXCLUSIVE: Director Ashwin Saravanan gets emotional about his long-delayed film Iravaakalam: It's unfortunate

"I'm sure the delay is hurting the producer as much as it is hurting me because he was very equally fond of the film," said the Game Over director in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

Director Ashwin Saravanan , who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Connect starring Nayanthara , talks about his long-delayed film Iravaakalam. Ashwin said he has no clarity on when the film will be released but he will continue to hope that it 'will find its audience'.

"It has been the longest wait of my life and I have never waited this long before. It has taught me a lot, it has taught me humility and a lot of good things. There have been a lot of films that have still not been released and are in various stages but the way I look at it is different and there's no single person you can hold responsible for this. The system is like that and this can happen to anybody. I don't have a reason why it happened but it is unfortunate that it did. I can assure you that shooting is done, editing is finished, the music is done and the production house has seen the film... they have really loved it and everybody is excited for the film but there are a few things I'm not able to get into or take it forward. I'm sure the delay is hurting the producer as much as it is hurting me because he was very fond of the film. It is a very small film but the producer was very passionate about doing it. He gave it all and we both have mutual respect for each other it is just that sometimes the situation and phase you go through can be very hard, especially in cinema," said Ashwin about the film that has S. J. Suryah in the lead role. The shooting of the film was wrapped in 2018.

"I continue to hope the film will find its audience someday but when will it happen and how, I don't have an answer. There is destiny for everything and we have worked very hard on the film for almost 3 years. It needs to have meaning, an end for the team who has worked hard on this," he added.

Iravaakaalam is backed by Thenandal Studios Limited, which bankrolled Vijay's blockbuster, Mersal.

