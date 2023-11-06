EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas starrer Salaar trailer to be out in first week of December

The much-awaited film of the year Salaar starring Prabhas in the leading role is all set to release in the month of December. Now, Pinkvilla has learned from sources that the trailer for the film will be released in the first week of December.

According to the sources, the makers are planning for a grand event as part of the film’s trailer release, three weeks prior to the film's theatrical release on the 22nd of December, 2023.

The film has already created quite a buzz with the fact that the film will have a clash release on the same date as Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. There were many rumors going around that Salaar has changed its release date in accordance to avoid a clash but the makers have announced that the film is definitely releasing on the announced date.

More about Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel is expected to be a larger-than-life action film with Prabhas as the lead character. The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao Brahmaji and many more in key roles.

The film which is rumored to take place inside the world of KGF has sparked speculations that it must be the start of a new cinematic universe within the confines of the KGF world. The music and cinematography for the film have been handled by Ravi Basrur and Bhuvan Gowda respectively with the film releasing in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and even English.

Prabhas’ professional lineups

Prabhas was last seen in the Om Raut directorial film Adipurush which became a debacle in the film industry, earning quite some harsh criticisms from various sources.

Following that, Salaar would be the next release the Baahubali actor would have this year. The actor is also set to appear in the futuristic film Kalki 2898 AD, and he is also set to appear in the horror comedy film Raja Deluxe directed by Maruti Dasari and the Sanddep Reddy Vanga film Spirit.

