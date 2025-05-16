'From best friends to companions': Malayalam actress Arya Babu announces engagement to Bigg Boss fame Sibin Benjamin
Actress Arya Babu has dropped an adorable picture with her fiancé Sibin Benjamin. Check it out here!
Malayalam actress Arya Babu recently got engaged to Bigg Boss fame Sibin Benjamin. She shared the happy news through a joint post on her Instagram handle. Along with the announcement, she wrote a heartfelt note and dropped an adorable photo with her fiancé.
Take a look at the post below: