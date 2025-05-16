Dipika Kakar Surbhi Jyoti Chhaya Kadam at Cannes 2025 Diljit Dosanjh Konkona Sensharma Amol Prashar Jaat on ott Madhuri Dixit birthday Jacqueline Fernandez in Cannes 2025 Naomika Saran Agastya Nanda Diljit Dosanjh

'From best friends to companions': Malayalam actress Arya Babu announces engagement to Bigg Boss fame Sibin Benjamin

Actress Arya Babu has dropped an adorable picture with her fiancé Sibin Benjamin. Check it out here!

By Anjali Choudhury
Published on May 16, 2025  |  11:20 AM IST |  4K
Sibin Instagram
'From best friends to companions': Malayalam actress Arya Babu announces engagement to Bigg Boss fame Sibin Benjamin (PC: Sibin Instagram)

Malayalam actress Arya Babu recently got engaged to Bigg Boss fame Sibin Benjamin. She shared the happy news through a joint post on her Instagram handle. Along with the announcement, she wrote a heartfelt note and dropped an adorable photo with her fiancé.

Take a look at the post below:

Credits: Arya Babu Instagram
