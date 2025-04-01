Box Office: Odela 2, Jack, Good Bad Ugly, Bazooka and others in April race; Which will top the charts?

As March wraps up with a mix of hits and misses, from Court State vs A Nobody to Robinhood, Empuraan, and Sikander, April kicks off with an exciting lineup of films. From action-packed thrillers to emotional dramas and spiritual thrillers, the competition is set to be fierce in this early Summer season. With several promising releases lined up, let’s dive into the upcoming films and have a look at which film is likely to dominate the box office this month.

April's second week brings a flurry of movie releases. On April 10th, Jack, a romantic film starring DJ Tillu star Siddu Jonnalagadda and Baby movie fame Vaishnavi Chaitanya, is set to hit theaters. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, a filmmaker famous for his cult family and romantic hits like Orange, Bommarillu, and Parugu, the movie comes with high expectations.

Alongside Jack, two major films are also releasing, including Tamil superstar Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly and the Hindi film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, both produced by a Telugu production house. Good Bad Ugly is an action-comedy thriller directed by Adhik Ravichandran, promises high-octane action, and the thrill of Ajith’s suave looks are already creating buzz. The film is likely to hit cinemas in Telugu and Tamil at the same time. Similarly, Sunny Deol's Jaat, directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni of Krack fame, has been making waves with its trailer. While it has huge attention in Bollywood, the intense scenes, coupled with the popularity of Sunny Deol, might make it a hot contender in Telugu as well.

Advertisement

On the same date, even Malayalam superstar Mammootty's Bazooka, a cat-and-mouse chase action thriller, is also hitting cinemas. After the film's trailer generated huge buzz, and given the performance of Malayalam films right now at the Box Office including Officer On Duty and L2 Empuraan, expectations are surging for this Mammootty starrer too.

Following these films, there is Tollywood's popular anchor Pradeep Machiraju's second outing as a hero, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. The film’s title has sparked curiosity as it happens to be the title of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's vintage movie. Fans are eager to see if the film can match up to the legendary actor’s legacy and the recently released trailer of the film promises a laugh riot.

Later in the month, on April 17th, Odela 2, starring Tamannaah, is set to release. This supernatural thriller, directed by Ashok Teja happens to be Tamannaah’s first venture into playing a supernatural role. Her promotional activities like visiting temples and engaging in rituals, have only added to the anticipation.

Advertisement

With exciting contenders like Jack, Good Bad Ugly, Jaat, and Odela 2, the race for April’s box office crown is wide open. Let’s wait and see which one comes out on top.



ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Trends Day 6: Mohanlal film eyes a bumper Rs 8 crore gross on the first Tuesday