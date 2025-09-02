Is Lokesh Kanagaraj planning to replace Sam CS from Kaithi 2 with Anirudh Ravichander? Says ‘In case he quits…’

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently hit the big screens with his movie, Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. As the film runs successfully in theaters, the director revealed that he wishes to work only with Anirudh Ravichander for all of his future movies.

Is Lokesh Kanagaraj replacing Sam CS with Anirudh Ravichander in Kaithi 2?

Reported by Cinema Express, Lokesh Kanagaraj was seen at the SSVM Institute for an interaction, where he spoke about Coolie and his upcoming projects. The director said, “In the future, I won’t make any movie without Anirudh. In case he quits the film industry, then I will think of other options. I don’t need AI in my songs because I have Anirudh by my side.”

The comment by Lokesh Kanagaraj leads to speculation that Kaithi 2 will likely also have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The first installment, Kaithi, featured soundtracks composed by Sam CS, who is known for his works in Vikram Vedha and Pushpa 2.

At the same time, Anirudh reacted to the recent criticism about the Rajinikanth starrer. The filmmaker emphasized that he doesn’t create cinema in order to meet the audience’s expectations, but if he fails to do so, he will try harder next time.

Lokesh said, “See, I and everyone sitting here are here only because of the audience. I can’t criticize their expectations. I never said the film would be time travel or have an LCU connect. However, I also cannot cap their expectations about a Rajinikanth film or a Lokesh film.”

“That being said, I will never write a story to meet their expectations. If I meet their standards, it is good. If I don’t meet it, I will try harder next time,” the director concluded.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming films

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently helmed the project Coolie. The action thriller follows the story of Deva, a former daily wage worker who is on a quest for revenge after his best friend Rajasekar is killed.

As his journey progresses, he locks horns with a mafia kingpin named Simon Xavier, with whom he shares a dark past. With Rajinikanth in the lead role, the movie also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and even features a cameo by Aamir Khan.

Looking ahead, Lokesh is expected to helm a film with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the leads before moving on to Kaithi 2; however, an official confirmation is still pending. Additionally, the filmmaker is also set to make his debut as a lead actor.

