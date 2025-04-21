Pope Francis Death: Kamal Haasan offers condolences to Catholic community; calls late pontiff ‘moral compass in a fractured world…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Pope Francis passed away on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence, the Domus Sanctae Marthae, in Vatican City. As the world mourns the spiritual leader’s passing, legendary actor Kamal Haasan also expressed his condolences.

In a post on social media, the actor-filmmaker said, “I offer my deepest condolences to the Catholic community around the world on the passing of Pope Francis. A champion of peace, a humble reformer, a voice for the poor, and a bridge between faiths — he was a moral compass in a fractured world. The world mourns a spiritual leader who placed humanity above all.”

See the post here:

Pope Francis had passed away after a five-week stay in the hospital a month earlier. The late pontiff and head of the Catholic church had suffered from a respiratory tract infection and double pneumonia.

The Pope’s demise comes only a day after Easter Sunday, with the spiritual leader even having a meeting with United States Vice President JD Vance on the same day.

Coming to Kamal Haasan’s work front, the actor recently took over the internet after the first single from his film Thug Life was released. The song from the Mani Ratnam directorial was titled Jinguchaa and had Haasan penning the lyrics. The track is composed by AR Rahman.

The upcoming film is said to be a gangster action story, with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reuniting after close to four decades. With Haasan in the lead role, Thug Life features an ensemble cast of actors like Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and many more in key roles.

The film is scheduled for release on June 5, 2025. Kamal Haasan will next collaborate with the duo AnbAriv on their debut directorial, tentatively titled KH237.

