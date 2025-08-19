Pharma OTT Release: Where to watch Nivin Pauly’s debut web series online

Nivin Pauly is gearing up to make his debut in a web series with the upcoming Malayalam show titled Pharma. If you’re planning to watch it, here are the OTT details about this social drama.

Where to watch Pharma

Pharma will debut on the OTT platform JioHotstar. While the official release date has not yet been announced, the streaming platform shared an update via its official handle.

The post captioned by JioHotstar Malayalam read, “The story of a salesman and the fight for his target. Hotstar Specials #Pharma, coming soon on JioHotstar.”

Official post and plot of Pharma

Pharma is an upcoming Malayalam-language social drama series. The show follows the story of a young man in his 20s who joins the pharmaceutical industry as a medical representative.

Coming from a middle-class family background, he understands the struggles of the game. Whether he can succeed in the capitalist market and rise through the ranks becomes the central focus of the show.

Cast and crew of Pharma

Pharma features Nivin Pauly in the lead role, marking his debut in a web series. The show boasts an ensemble cast that includes Rajit Kapur (in his Malayalam debut), Narain, Shruti Ramachandran, Veena Nandakumar, Muthumani, Nikhil Ramachandran, and more in key roles.

The series is written and directed by PR Arun, with Jakes Bejoy handling the musical tracks and background scores. Krishnan Sethukumar has bankrolled the venture, and Good Bad Ugly fame Abhinandan Ramanujam served as the cinematographer. Sreejith Sarang handled the editing.

The web series premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 27, 2024.

Nivin Pauly’s work front

Nivin Pauly will next be appearing in the Nayanthara-starrer Malayalam-Tamil bilingual movie, Dear Students. The action comedy flick is bankrolled by Pauly himself.

Moving ahead, Nivin is currently working on the horror comedy film Sarvam Maya, co-starring with Riya Shibu, and is expected to release around Christmas 2025.

Looking ahead, Nivin has films like Dolby Dineshan, Baby Girl, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, and Multiverse Manmadhan in the lineup. He will also be playing the main antagonist in Raghava Lawrence’s Benz.

