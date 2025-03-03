R Madhavan responds to social media accusations that ‘Maddy is talking to young girls’: ‘My intent was to…’

Ever since R. Madhavan starred in the 2001 romantic movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, his fan following increased manifold. From young and old, male and female, everyone loves his performances, making him one of the sought-after actors. But recently, he made headlines after he responded to the appreciation comment by a female fan. At an event, the actor cleared the air and stated that his intent was only to reply to her message. Read on!

Earlier, social media started buzzing with claims that R. Madhavan responds to messages from young girls. Soon after, the news reached the actor who seemed affected by the claims. Hence, he addressed the issue during an event and shared his side of the story. Sharing what actually happened, the Shaitaan actor stated that many people message him across social media messages.

Recently, a young girl texted him "I saw this movie. I really loved it. I thought you're a fabulous actor. Well, done. You motivate me" along with multiple hearts, kisses and love emojis. Upon seeing the fan talking to him in such detail, he was compelled to answer. Hence, he replied, "Thank you so much. Very kind of you. God bless you."

But later, the fan took a screengrab of his response and posted it on her Instagram handle. This made people assume that the actor is responding to the hugs and kisses of the young girl. Sharing his two cents on the matter, the Tanu Weds Manu actor clarified, "My intention was not to reply to that. My intent was to reply to her message."

A report by Hindustan Times further quoted him saying at the event that because it's a small thing, people only see the emoji and assume "Ohh, Maddy is talking to young girls." Sharing this anecdote, Madhavan spoke about the negative effects of social media and how it can be used in a wrong manner to ruin someone's life and public image.

He concluded by saying that, if as a reputed and accomplished actor like him has to be careful about what messages he is posting on social media, then it's hard to imagine the trouble that others without his experience would get into.