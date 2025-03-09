Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal OTT release: When and where to watch Joju George starrer Malayalam drama online

Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal is a Malayalam drama film that was released in theaters on February 7, 2025. Directed by Sharan Venugopal, the movie received mixed reviews at the box office. After much anticipation, it has finally made its digital debut on OTT.

When and where to watch Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal

Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Those who want to watch this movie can stream it from the comfort of their homes anytime and anywhere.

Official trailer and plot of Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal

The story of Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal follows three brothers — Sethu (Joju George), Bhaskaran (Suraj Venjaramoodu), and Viswanathan (Alencier Lopez). They have been distant due to personal conflicts and ego clashes. Sethu, the eldest, stays in their ancestral home in Koyilandy, Kozhikode, looking after their ailing mother.

When their mother falls into a coma, the brothers reunite after years of separation. Bhaskaran, the youngest, lives in the UK with his wife Nafisa, while Viswanathan remains in India. Their long-standing tensions resurface as they struggle to reconnect. Sethu, who has never married, also faces societal pressure and judgment.

As events unfold, the brothers are forced to confront their past grievances. Their interactions bring out unresolved emotions and hidden struggles. The reunion tests their family bonds and leads to moments of change.

Cast and crew of Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal

Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal is directed and written by Sharan Venugopal, with Joby George Thadathil serving as the producer. The film's cinematography is handled by Appu Prabhakar, while Jyoti Swaroop Panda takes charge of the editing. The music is composed by Rahul Ra.

In the film, Joju George plays Sethu, while Suraj Venjaramoodu takes on the role of Bhaskar. Alencier Ley Lopez appears as Vishwanathan. Garggi Ananthan portrays Athira, and Thomas Mathew plays Nikhil. Sajitha Madathil is seen as Jayasree Vishwanathan, while Shelly Kishore plays Nafeesa Bhaskar.

Sulochana essays the role of Narayani, and Noomi Kashi appears as Thanooja. Sarasa Balusserry plays Devaki, while Savithri Meloor is seen as Sarojini Amma. Ganga takes on the role of Indu, and Yamuna plays Bindu. Sreelekshmi M. portrays Dhanya, and Jithin appears as RJ Rajesh.