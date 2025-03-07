Oru Jaathi Jaathakam OTT release: When and where to watch Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Malayalam movie online

Oru Jaathi Jaathakam, starring Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role, hit the big screens on January 31, 2025. After a run at the box office, the movie is now all set to stream on OTT.

When and where to watch Oru Jaathi Jaathakam

Oru Jaathi Jaathakam, starring Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role, will be released on the OTT platform ManoramaMAX on March 14, 2025. The platform officially confirmed this on its social media handle.

See the official confirmation here:

Official trailer and plot of Oru Jaathi Jaathakam

The movie Oru Jaathi Jaathakam tells the story of Jayesh, a man in his 30s who is eager to get married. However, due to his misogynistic character and unrealistic expectations for his future wife, he finds it challenging to find a bride for himself.

This leads his family even to suspect him of his sexuality, which leads to various humorous and unexpected instances. The rest of the movie focuses on whether the man changes in his ways and whether he finds a match for himself.

Cast and crew of Oru Jaathi Jaathakam

As Vineeth Sreenivasan leads the movie, an ensemble cast of actors like Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, PP Kunhikrishnan, Mridul Nair, Vidhu Prathap, Sayanora Philip, Amal Thaha, Indu Thampi, Dragon fame Kayadu Lohar, and many more in key roles.

Prior to Oru Jaathi Jaathakam, Vineeth Sreenivasan had a cameo role in his own directorial movie, Varshangalkku Shesham. The film, a period comedy-drama, starred Pranav Mohanlal and Vineeth’s younger brother, Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Moving forward, the actor is set to appear in the action thriller Bha. Bha. Ba., directed by Dhananjay Shankar. The film features Dileep in the lead role. In addition to Vineeth, it also stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, and many others in pivotal roles.