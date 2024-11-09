OFFICIAL: Makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule to host multiple massive events across India for trailer launch

Allu Arjun starrer movie Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to release in theaters on December 5, 2024. Now, the makers of the film have finally given an update for the film’s trailer launch event, which is set to take place across various locations in India.

As exclusively reported by Pinkvilla earlier, a massive trailer launch for Pushpa 2: The Rule team is all set to start from Patna, which will continue across locations like Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and finally end at Hyderabad. The makers have made the official announcement of the massive pan-India trailer launch through a post on social media.

See the official post by makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule

The buzz around the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun is heating up day by day. Recently, a picture from the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule surfaced on the internet where actress Sreeleela could be seen doing a cameo dance number alongside the actor.

Interestingly, earlier there were rumors that Bollywood actresses like Shraddha Kapoor or Triptii Dimri might be doing the dance number in the sequel movie. However, this was later debunked along with claims of Samantha returning for the same after Oo Antava in the first installment.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, serves as the sequel to the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise. The film follows the story of Pushpa Raj, who strives to climb up the leadership ladder of a crime syndicate by conducting smuggling and being notorious for not fearing anything.

With the first part ending in a cliffhanger and signaling a face-off between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the sequel is set to explore more on what is set to unfold in their animosity. The movie, scheduled to release on December 5, is also touted to be one of the most expensive films to be made in India.

Moreover, other than Allu Arjun, the film also has actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles from the first installment.

